Tropical Smoothie Cafe Celebrates “Lilo & Stitch” with First-Ever Disney Collaboration
Head out to your local cafe starting this Wednesday to grab the new 'Ohana Breeze Smoothie.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is introducing its first-ever collaboration with Disney in the form of a new Lilo & Stitch inspired smoothie.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrating the upcoming release of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, Tropical Smoothie Cafe – known for its deliciously refreshing smoothies, food and bowls – is launching an all-new smoothie themed to the film.
- Available beginning Wednesday, May 14th, the 'Ohana Breeze Smoothie marks the chain’s first-ever collaboration with Disney.
- Blended with pineapple, mango, banana, orange juice, and blue spirulina, the 'Ohana Breeze Smoothie delivers a fun, naturally sweetened tropical flavor, bursting with island magic.
- The smoothie is offered in two sizes: 12 oz. for kids and 24 oz. for adults.
- To ensure the smoothie is blended to perfection, the Tropical Smoothie Café culinary team experimented with nearly 20 flavor combinations to find the perfect recipe and shade of blue before landing on the final version.
- First launched in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe now operates more than 1,500 locations in 44 states. In fact, there’s a number of locations pretty close to Walt Disney World – including one just down the street from Disney Springs, near the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23rd, 2025.
