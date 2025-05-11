Pre-Orders Now Availble for Cute Stitch-Shaped Vinyl Record Featuring Music from Upcoming Film
More than just a display piece, it does feature music from the film!
Fans can head over to Disney Music Emporium and pre-order a cute character-cut vinyl record featuring songs from the upcoming Lilo & Stitch.
What’s Happening:
- Vinyl collectors, Disney Soundtrack-o-philes, and fans eagerly looking forward to the debut of the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch should head over to Disney Music Emporium.
- Over there, they’ll now be able to pre-order a new “Cosmic Cuties" collection vinyl featuring everyone’s favorite genetic abomination, Experiment 626, AKA Stitch.
- Presented on a collectible, die-cut picture disc 10" vinyl single in a Stitch-themed board jacket, the vinyl album contains three songs from the upcoming Lilo & Stitch, but Disney Music Emporium has not (as of press time) disclosed what songs will be on this record.
- Fans can preorder now, and the record is expected to ship on or around May 21st, 2025.
- Fans have been waiting for more content from the film since everyone got a first look at the fan-favorite genetic abomination - now in live-action form! - when he was revealed at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August. Whether it be through a new trailer, clips, or a fun stunt like this one where Stitch himself is appearing at a theater.
- Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
- Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025.
- For more information about the music in the new film (some of which may appear on the new vinyl), be sure to check out the video below and check out our post about the music, here.
