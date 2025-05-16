Ono Hawaiian BBQ Adding “Lilo & Stitch” Flair to Their Keiki and Ohana Meals

This marks the chain’s second partnership with Disney, following one for “Moana 2”

Yet another themed collaboration is taking place tying together a restaurant chain and the live-action Lilo & Stitch. This time, it’s Ono Hawaiian BBQ partaking in the fun.

What’s Happening:

  • The family-owned Hawaii-inspired fast casual restaurant chain, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, has announced a new collaboration with Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.
  • To celebrate, Ono is launching special Keiki and Ohana Meals, each served with limited-time collectible Stitch bags.
  • Starting May 14th, guests who purchase an Ono Keiki Meal will receive one of three collectible Stitch lunch bags. The Ono Keiki Meal comes with a choice of made-to-order protein, a scoop of rice, steamed vegetables, a Tree Top 100% Apple Juice Box and a Tree Top Triple Berry Apple Sauce Pouch.
  • In addition, Ono Hawaiian BBQ's reimagined Family Meal, the Ohana Meal, offers a convenient option for families. Serving up to four people, the Ohana Meal includes a choice of three proteins, fresh steamed vegetables, and rice.
  • This is but one of many collaborations involving Lilo & Stitch ahead of the film’s release next week. Other partnerships include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, ColourPop, Owala, Hey Dude and Hawaiian Airlines.
  • Ono’s Lilo & Stitch partnership follows a similar initiative for Moana 2.
  • Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23rd, 2025.

What They’re Saying:

  • Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ: “We’re thrilled to bring another joyful and family-centered promotion to our guests. The values at the heart of the new Lilo & Stitch film—connection, community, and fun—align perfectly with our mission of spreading Aloha through good food and great service."

