Purchase the Popcorn Pin Pack From Fandango to Receive a Collectible Disney Pin and Movie Ticket to “Lilo & Stitch”
"Lilo & Stitch" hits theaters on May 23, 2025.
Fans of Lilo & Stitch can purchase a Popcorn Pin Pack to receive a limited release pin for the new live-action film.
What’s Happening:
- For only $36.26, which includes free shipping and handling, you can purchase a movie ticket to watch Lilo & Stitch in theaters, along with an exclusive Disney collectible pin.
Popcorn Pin Pack Includes:
- One Movie Ticket to Lilo & Stitch (any format)
- One Official Limited Release Disney Exclusive Collectible Pin
- Free shipping and handling
About the Live Action Lilo & Stitch:
- Lilo & Stitch is a touching and comedic story that centers on a lonely girl from Hawaii and the alien fugitive who plays a crucial role in mending her broken family.
- Directed by the talented Dean Fleischer Camp, the film boasts a screenplay written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.
- The cast features a range of impressive actors, including Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, with Maia Kealoha making her first appearance on screen.
- The production is spearheaded by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, while executive producers Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher also play significant roles in bringing this project to life.
More On Lilo & Stitch:
