Chain Announces “The Songs of Moana 2, A Chain Dinner Concert” Featuring Dishes Inspired by Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Teased last week, Chain has shared new information on their upcoming collaboration with the Disney animated film and the fast food chain.

What’s Happening:

Chain has shared new details about their November 13th event collaboration with Moana 2 and Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

and Ono Hawaiian BBQ. In an Instagram Moana 2, A Chain Dinner Concert.

Parties of two will be able to attend the event, which features the Motunui Musubi Meal, island-inspired cocktails, and musical performances by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the songwriters of Moana 2’ s soundtrack.

s soundtrack. Inspired by both the upcoming film and Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s classic Spam Musubi, guests will get to enjoy five unique food items.

First up, we have musubi with bichotan-smoked spam in a teriyaki glaze, served over furikake seasoned Koda Farms rice, all wrapped in crispy nori.

Next up, fans can indulge in musubi featuring 24 hour braised Kurobuta pork belly glazed in pineapple BBQ sauce with fresh pickles and onions in spicy mustard served over furikake seasoned Koda Farms rice.

The third variation of musubi includes pineapple marinated halibut, panko crusted and fried cheddar cheese, tartar sauce, and furikake seasoned Koda Farms rice.

Additionally, the three musubi offerings are served alongside Chain’s award winning Chicken Tender in a caviar katsu sauce and furikake fries.

The event will also offer three unique cocktails, including a Mango Mai Thai, a Passionfruit Mezcal Slushie, and a POG-Tequila Scorpion Bowl, which will adorn every table.

Now that your mouth is watering, you’re probably wondering how you can attend this exciting collaboration.

Tickets are free to win. To enter for a chance to win tickets, all you have to do is comment on the attached Instagram post. The event takes place on November 13th in Hollywood, CA. You can view the full post below:

