“Lilo & Stitch” Becomes Fandango’s Best PG First Day Pre-Seller of the Year

The live-action remake, which beat out blockbusters like “A Minecraft Movie” for the record, is set to hit theaters on May 23rd.
This month, the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch is hitting theaters, and the film is already making a splash at the box office.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is prepping to invite fans back into the alien-infested universe of Lilo & Stitch.
  • The live-action remake of the hit 2003 original film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch.
  • As pre-sales for tickets have now begun, Fandango has announced on X that the live-action remake has become the Best First-Day PG Rated Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025.

  • This means that the film has beaten out major films such as Snow White, A Minecraft Movie, and Paddington in Peru.
  • According to Deadline, the film is now the second highest first day pre-seller for Disney’s live-action remakes, beating out 2019’s The Lion King.
  • Tracking for the film estimates Lilo & Stitch will earn over $120 million over the 4-day Memorial Day weekend.
  • Lilo & Stitch hits theaters on May 23rd.

What They’re Saying:

  • Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango: “Lilo and Stitch have captured the hearts of families for years, and now audiences can relive the magic of their story with a fresh and new heartwarming take. It is no surprise that audiences are racing to our platform to secure their tickets for what is set to be a memorable Memorial Day weekend when Stitch makes his triumphant return to the big screen."

Read More Lilo & Stitch:

