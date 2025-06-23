Disney World Celebrates 626 Day Early With a Seek & Find Adventure Across Disney Springs
The “Lilo & Stitch” inspired hunt begins at the Market Stalls.
It’s nearly 626 Day – the day to celebrate all things Lilo & Stitch, naturally – and Disney Springs is beginning the celebration early with a special quest.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed on the Disney Springs instagram account, there is a special scavenger hunt (or “seek & find adventure," as they put it) centered around Lilo & Stitch that is already available do play for guests at the Walt Disney World shopping, dining and entertainment center.
- From now through June 26, guests at Disney Springs can visit the Market Stalls (located in between the Orange Garage and Town Center) to snap a summary photo which will then set you off on the adventure.
- Not surprisingly, you’ll be sent to locations that are offering Lilo & Stitch-inspired products. Once you complete all of the tasks, you can then go to Havaianas to receive a limited-time keepsake.
626 Day:
- Though sometimes these special days used to celebrate a beloved fictional character or franchise are based around something simple like a release date anniversary, it’s more fun when it’s something in-universe, such as 626 Day - so-chosen, of course, because Stitch was Experiment 626.
- Other days of this sort are Bill & Ted Day (6/9, thanks to Bill & Ted’s favorite number) and Back to the Future Day (October 21 - the date Marty, Doc and Jennifer travel to the far future of 2015 in Back to the Future Part II).
- Then of course is May the 4th as Star Wars Day. On one hand, it’s pretty silly that Star Wars Day is on that date because of a cheesy pun to a famous saying from the films, but on the other hand… cheesy puns rule.
