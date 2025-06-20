Showtimes and Route Revealed for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away at the Magic Kingdom

Just one month to go until a nighttime parade once again graces the streets of the Magic Kingdom.

We’re one month out from the debut of Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away at the Magic Kingdom, and showtimes for the new nighttime parade have been announced.

What’s Happening:

The highly-anticipated and long-awaited new nighttime parade at Walt Disney World

When it debuts on July 20th, Disney Starlight will be performed at 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The parade will begin on Main Street U.S.A. and travel along the parade route towards Frontierland to allow for better guest flow at the end of the night.

This is the opposite of how most parades have traveled over the years, with parades almost always kicking off in Frontierland.

It’s important to note that Disney Starlight will not be performed on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Dream the Night Away:

Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away marks the first new nighttime parade at the park since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991, and the first to wind its way through the park since the Main Street Electrical Parade

The parade will feature floats that focus on stories from Disney and Pixar films, including Moana , Peter Pan , Encanto , Frozen , Coco , Wish , and Pinocchio .

, , , , , , and . It all culminates in a beautiful finale float that pays homage to the original Main Street Electrical Parade, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and more.

Disney recently shared a preview

A dreamy new popcorn mix will be available at the Main Street Confectionary starting the first night of the new parade. Guests can enjoy a star-kissed mix of Bubble Gum and Blue Raspberry Candy Popcorn, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, mini-marshmallows, and white chocolate drizzle.

Of course, there will be plenty of Disney Starlight merchandise

