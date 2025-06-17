Meadow Swimmin’ Pool to Receive Major Expansion at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
Plus, Stormalong Bay at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts has reopened after a multi-month refurbishment.
After a multi-month refurbishment, one popular Walt Disney World hotel pool has reopened, while another is set to double in size!
What’s Happening:
- Perhaps the most popular pool at any Walt Disney World hotel, Stormalong Bay has been closed for refurbishment since January of this year.
- Well, guests of Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts are once again in luck, as the popular pool complex has reopened – combining the charm of a beachside boardwalk with the thrill of a water park.
- The pool complex features an expansive sand-bottomed pool, a lazy circular river, and even a life-size shipwreck replica. It’s on this ship that guests can slide down one of the highest hotel water slides at Walt Disney World Resort.
- That ship, water slide and the Shipwreck Pool remain closed at this time, while Disney completes its routine maintenance. They are all scheduled to reopen in the coming weeks.
- Meanwhile, guests at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will soon have even more ways to relax, as Disney is expanding the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool area to make room for even more fun and relaxation.
- A brand-new zero-entry pool and deck area is being added alongside the existing pool, effectively doubling the space for guests to enjoy.
- The expansion will also include a tennis court and two pickleball courts, giving families even more ways to play together in the great outdoors.
Other Ways to Splash Around and Stay Cool at Walt Disney World:
- The Disney Parks Blog post that announced this news also highlighted some of the other amazing pool complexes at Walt Disney World, such as The Big Blue Pool at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, the Lava Pool at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and the Lost City of Cibola Pool at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.
- For the first time since 2019, both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach are open simultaneously this summer.
- Guests staying at a Walt Disney World hotel can make use of complimentary access to the water parks on their check in day.
