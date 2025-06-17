Discover Culinary Gems at Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs, This Year's Foodie Guide Revealed

Flavors of Florida will take place from June 27th to August 10th, 2025.

Flavors of Florida is back from June 27th to August 10th, 2025, turning Disney Springs into a lively culinary festival. With more than 40 participating venues, this event highlights a diverse selection of dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. Disney Parks Blog has revealed the foodie guide for this year's event. Also follow along with our Live Blog: Disney Springs Flavors of Florida Preview.

What’s Available:

Amorette’s Patisserie (Mobile order available)

Orange Mousse: Orange mousse, orange jam, citrus chiffon, and a Grand Marnier-soaked hazelnut financier (New)

Tropical Dream Colada: Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, piña colada smoothie mix, and your choice of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum or Malibu Coconut Rum garnished with whipped cream and passion fruit purée drizzle (New)

B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.

Frita Cubana Dog: All-beef quarter-pound hot dog served with chorizo, Cuban-style ketchup, Swiss cheese, crispy potato sticks, and Cuban bread (New)

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

Citrus Berry Salad: Fresh greens, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, and feta topped with house-made citrus vinaigrette dressing (New)

Funky Buddha Floridian Wheat Beer: A smooth and flavorful German-style wheat beer from Boca Raton with a refreshing wheat body followed by bright notes of tropical fruit and spice (New)

The BOATHOUSE

Yellowtail Ceviche: Yellowtail tossed in a mango-lime salsa with red pepper, jalapeño, jícama, and cucumber topped with hearts of palm, micro cilantro, and chile oil served with tostadas and avocado (New)

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Tupelo Chicken and Biscuits: Chicken biscuits dressed with fresh dill and parsley-ranch slaw lightly drizzled with Tupelo honey from our friends at Savannah Bee Company (New)

The Honey Bee: Tom Cat Gin, honey syrup, and fresh-squeezed lemon topped with house-made honey foam (New)

Chicken Guy!

Key Lime Shake: Creamy vanilla ice cream blended with Key lime custard and graham cracker crumbs topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cilantro Urban Eatery

Cuban Sandwich: Pork lechon, ham, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles, and mustard on pressed Cuban bread served with plantain chips and avocado dip (New)

South Florida Conch Fritter Cakes: Fritter cakes flavored with Key lime zest and topped with mango-chili sauce, mojo aïoli, crispy fried papaya, and micro cilantro (New)

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar

Tangy Watermelon Sunrise: Minute Maid Lemonade, watermelon purée, and Chamoy sauce topped with Simply Lemonade and pickle juice foam (Non-alcoholic) (New)

The Daily Poutine

St. Augustine Datil Pepper Frites: Crispy pork with Datil Pepper Sauce, Florida hearts of palm slaw, and beer cheese sauce made with Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade: Three Olives Blueberry Vodka, blue curaçao syrup, Simply Lemonade, and Minute Maid Cranberry Juice garnished with blueberries and a lemon wheel (New)

D-Luxe Burger

The Glowing Oak Burger: Two-pressed signature blend beef patties, pimento cheese, fried green tomato, bacon, and jalapeño jam on a cheddar-chive biscuit (New)

Key Lime Gelato Shake: Vanilla gelato blended with Minute Maid Lemonade and graham cracker crumbs topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a lime wedge (non-alcoholic)

Dockside Margaritas

Key Lime Freeze: A frozen blend of Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, Key lime juice, and toasted marshmallow syrup garnished with a graham cracker rim and lime wheel (New)

Earl of Sandwich

Earl’s Big Flounder Sandwich: Breaded flounder fillets, tartar sauce, and dill pickles topped with Earl’s Signature Coleslaw (New)

Key Lime Cheesecake Danish: Oven-baked pastry with a light Key lime cheesecake filling (New)

The Edison

Hot Honey High Voltage Chicken Sandwich: Buttermilk fried chicken drizzled with St. Augustine-native datil pepper-infused petal honey served on a brioche bun with hatch pepper gouda, arugula, and tomato (New)

The Everglader: A 1920’s cocktail reimagined with Florida’s St. Augustine Distillery New World Gin, Florida orange liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice, and absinthe spritz (New)

eet by Maneet Chauhan

Cobia Bites with a Masala Santra Gastrique: Cobia coated in panko breadcrumbs and dusted with chaat masala topped with a masala Santra gastrique made with navel oranges, mustard seeds, cumin, garam masala, and Kashmiri chili powder (New)

Crispy Flounder Sandwich with Santra BBQ Sauce: Deep-fried flounder with chaat masala on a toasted hoagie with tikka butter, Zesty Santra BBQ sauce, kachumber, and pickled red cabbage served with chips (New)

Hank’s Gulf Coast Sunset: Vodka, orange juice, candied orange syrup, and a splash of grenadine (New)

Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante

Bruschetta Calabrese: Grilled ciabatta topped with ‘Nduja and Florida-sourced Fioretta stracciatella, petal honey, and micro arugula (New)

Southeastern Sangria: Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Florida orange liqueur, apricot brandy, hibiscus, orange, and cinnamon (New)

Funky Buddha Floridian Wheat Beer: A smooth and flavorful German-style wheat beer from Boca Raton with a refreshing wheat body followed by bright notes of tropical fruit and spice (New)

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

Pineapple Upside Down Cake: A delicious gluten free, vegan, and kosher vanilla cake topped with caramelized pineapple slice (New)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Chicken Tenders with Florida Habanero Mango Sauce: Three jumbo, hand-battered crispy tenders gently tossed in a tropical blend of hot peppers, sweet fruit flavor, and luxurious honey (New)

Strawberry Jelly Donut: Yeast Bismarck confection tossed in sugar and stuffed with a mix of fresh, chopped strawberries, and jelly (New)

Mango-Dragon Fruit Refresher: A refreshing fruity combination of mango and dragon fruit poured over ice (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Frontera Cocina

Cóctel de Camarones: Florida pink shrimp with a tangy, spicy Mexican cocktail sauce, avocado, jícama, cucumber, cilantro, and lime (New)

Camarones al Coco: Grilled Florida pink shrimp, creamy coconut sauce studded with roasted white onion, jalapeño, sun-dried tomatoes, yuca al mojo, and green chile adobo (New)

Chocolate Sugar Skull: Chocolate shell filled with white chocolate and Florida Key lime mousse, raspberry compote, and vanilla sponge cake soaked with Florida Key lime syrup and graham cracker crumbles (New)

Florida Groves Margarita: Lalo Blanco Tequila, Florida citrus juice, orange liqueur, and pink grapefruit soda with a hint of Aperol Liqueur (New)

The Ganachery

Fruit Ganache Pop: Ganache pop with flavors of passion fruit, orange, and guava covered in 65% dark chocolate (New)

Lime Ganache Square: Fresh limes blended with white chocolate and enrobed in 65% dark chocolate (New)

Orange Ganache Pop: Vanilla-orange ganache enrobed in 65% dark chocolate

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Key Lime Pie Shake: Vanilla ice cream blended with Key lime juice, vanilla sauce, and graham crackers topped with whipped cream, green sprinkles, and crushed graham crackers (Non-alcoholic)

Key Lime Ice Box Pie: Layers of Key lime curd with a Key lime cream filling and graham cracker crust (New)

Lemon Cold Brew: Locally roasted coffee beans and house-made lemonade (Non-alcoholic) (New)

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Florida Gulf Shrimp Étouffée: A hearty Cajun dish with shrimp sourced from the Florida Gulf in a rich, thickened sauce served over rice (New)

Key Lime Pie Milkshake: Vanilla ice cream and tangy fresh-squeezed Key lime juice topped with a miniature Key lime pie tart (New)

Green Gator Mocktail: Orange, lime, pineapple, Seagram’s Club Soda, simple syrup,and mint served in a gator souvenir cup (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Green Gator Cocktail: Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum, Midori Melon Liqueur, pineapple, orange, and mint served in a gator souvenir cup (New)

Sixth Man Lager from Crooked Can Brewing Co.: This light and crisp beer brewed with All-American barley, corn, and hops is the perfect way to celebrate the vibrant community of Orlando (New)

St. Augustine Distillery Bourbon Flight: A flight of four 1-oz pours of St. Augustine favorites including Florida Straight Bourbon, Port Finished Bourbon, Toasted Finish Bourbon, and a fourth pour of your favorite (New)

Three Wishes Hazy IPA from D3 Brewing Co: Made with galaxy hops and crafted in the heart of Orlando, this brew has notes of passion fruit, white peach, and a deep citrus flavor (New)

Jaleo by José Andrés

Key West Shrimp Gazpacho: Traditional Spanish chilled tomato soup with pink Key West shrimp (New)

Cheesy Fungi Jon Mushrooms: Local wild mushrooms from Fungi Jon sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with shaved Idiazábal cheese and Iberian ham (New)

Agua de Valencia: Crafted in Valencia and made with freshly squeezed Florida orange juice, vodka, and gin topped with Spanish Cava sparkling wine

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Gulf White Shrimp Fritters: Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner-battered Gulf white shrimp fritter, grilled sweet peppers, and Datil pepper aïoli (New)

Palm Paradise: Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, strawberry purée, cream of coconut, lime juice, and simple syrup garnished with a strawberry half (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Passion Fruit Spritz: Aperol Liqueur, prosecco, and passion fruit purée garnished with a dehydrated orange (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company

Buzzin’ Honey Latte: Espresso, milk, honey, and vanilla syrup topped with whipped cream and honey graham cracker crumbs (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Morimoto Asia

Florida Orange Sweet and Sour Grouper: Flash-fried grouper with onion, bell pepper, and Florida orange served with a sweet-and-sour orange sauce (New)

Sparkling Shiso Orange Mocktail: House-made shiso orange shrub, yuzu, and sparkling green tea (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Outdoor Vending

Serenade Bliss: Patrón Silver Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, guava syrup, lemon juice, and simple syrup garnished with an edible flower (New)

Paddlefish

Florida Gulf Shrimp: Florida Gulf Coast Shrimp served with a crispy rice grit cake and green chili sauce (New)

Orange Paradise: Wicked Dolphin Vanilla Bean Rum shaken with orange juice (New)

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas

Pargo a lo Macho: Crispy fried locally caught yellowtail snapper paired with a seafood mix of clams, mussels, octopus, calamari, and shrimp finished with pickled red onion and served with crispy tostones (New)

Pizza Ponte

Fra Diavola: Spicy salame calabrese, petal honey, chili, and Pecorino Romano (New)

Hidden Springs Ale Works Orange Crush Wheat Beer: American wheat beer made with wildflower honey and sweet orange peel brewed by Tampa’s Hidden Springs Brewery (New)

The Polite Pig

Smoked Mahi-Mahi with Summer Vegetable Ragoût: Mahi-Mahi rubbed with orange and herb oil, cold-smoked then baked, accompanied by marinated portabella mushrooms, leeks, and a summer vegetable ragoût infused with Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. Lone Palm Golden Ale (New)

Old Fashioned Remedy: Munyon’s Paw-Paw Florida Liqueur, Buffalo Trace Bourbon and a touch of grapefruit bitters (New)

Mesquite Margarita: Munyon’s Paw-Paw Florida Liqueur with mezcal, fresh lemon juice, and agave syrup (New)

Rainforest Café

Watermelon Margarita: Don Julio Blanco Tequila, triple sec, sour mix, and watermelon purée (New)

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Panko Salmon: Breaded salmon fillet, pickled fennel, blood orange, cured cucumber, and beetroot with a lime and avocado purée (New)

Salt & Straw

La Tropical’s La Original Lager with Guava: Tropical ice cream with notes of honey and guava flan made from a historic recipe with Miami’s La Tropical La Original Lager (New)

Savannah Bee Company

Orange Blossom Honey aged in port wine barrels that once held Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, delivering sweet citrus and vanilla notes with a smooth Madeira-style finish (New)

The Spice & Tea Exchange

Florida Sunshine White Tea: A mix of citrus and floral notes with a gentle caffeine lift, hot or iced

Blood Orange Smoothie Herbal Tea: A creamy, caffeine-free tea with sweet orange and vanilla flavors

Splitsville Dining Room

Fish Camp Smoked Fish Dip: Mahi-mahi, wahoo, and white fish served with saltine crackers, tortilla chips, cucumbers, and jalapeños on the side (New)

Take-Me-to-the-Beach Fish Tacos: Mahi-mahi, blackened or fried, topped with Asian slaw, house-made pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges (New)

Key West Coconut Breeze: Papa’s Pilar Blonde Rum, guava purée, cream of coconut, fresh lime, orange and pineapple juices accented with a toasted coconut rim and an orange wheel garnish (New)

STK Steakhouse

Crab Fritters: Served with spicy lime aïoli and lemon (New)

Jerk Swordfish Steak: Swordfish steak rubbed with a spicy, smoky seasoning served with mango slaw, Scotch Bonnet aïoli, and mojo fries (New)

Coconut Rum Cake: A light and airy cake accented by pineapple jam, rum caramel, and toasted coconut (New)

Piña Rita: Don Julio Reposado Tequila, ginger liqueur, Coconut Reàl, fresh lime juice, and DOLE Pineapple Juice garnished with a dehydrated pineapple wheel (New)

Summer House on the Lake

Devil Crab Croquettes: Deviled crab cakes made with sweet, flaky blue crab and topped with a bright, garlicky mojo aïoli (New)

8th Street Frita Burger: Prime beef chorizo and served with crispy potatoes and salsa de tomate (New)

Florida Strawberry Refresher: A bright, tropical blend of Florida vodka, Aperol Liqueur, lime juice, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and strawberry purée (New)

Sunshine Churros

Orange Jelly Churro Donut: A churro donut shaken in sugar, topped with orange marmalade jelly, a dollop of whipped cream, and an edible orange gummy slice (New)

Swirls on the Water

Key Lime Sundae: DOLE Whip Lime in a waffle bowl topped with whipped cream and a lime garnish

Orange Bird Cone: DOLE Whip Orange in an orange cone with sprinkles and a chocolate piece

Terralina Crafted Italian

Pizza alla Vodka topped with locally sourced burrata from Dicuru Mozzarella, locally farmed basil from Orlando, and vodka sauce (New)

Florida Shrimp and Grits: Fresh Florida Shrimp with Florida-sourced cheddar grits made in Jacksonville by Congaree & Penn, with a Cajun beer reduction featuring local Crooked Can Brewing Company Beer (New)

Terralina Sunburst: Creamy frozen cocktail served in a souvenir cup (New)

T-REX

Key Lime Martini: Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Coco Reàl Cream of Coconut, and Key lime juice (New)

Vivoli il Gelato

Citrus Orange Cannoli: Sweet orange ricotta cream in a crispy Italian pastry shell topped with chocolate chips (New)

Orange Blossom Honey Affogato: Creamy orange blossom honey gelato topped with rich freshly brewed espresso and finished with a crunch of sweet golden honeycomb (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Dragon Fruit Mimosa: Fresh orange juice and tropical dragon fruit sorbetto mixed with a splash prosecco (New)

Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar

Grilled Corn on the Cob dressed in tangy Key lime crema topped with crumbled cotija cheese and chile-lime seasoning (New)

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Friend Snapper Sandwich: Locally sourced snapper served with a Valencia citrus slaw and french fries (New)

Wondermade

Key Lime Pie Marshmallows: Fluffy house-made marshmallows infused with Key lime juice and rolled in crushed graham crackers

Orange Chocolate Marshmallows: Orange-chocolate flavors and topped with orange-chocolate and mini chocolate chips

YeSake

Fresh Shaved Ice: Japanese shaved ice topped with tangy lemon syrup and juicy mandarin orange slices (New)

My Picks:

For the past 24 years, I have been a vegetarian and made the switch to veganism around ten years ago. One of my favorite spots at Disney is Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC famous for its completely vegan and gluten-free offerings.

I am especially looking forward to trying the Pineapple Upside Down Cake on my next visit.

Also on these hot Florida days, the Mango-Dragon Fruit Refresher looks like the perfect option to keep cool and refreshed.

