Dig Into Local Delights at Disney Springs' Taste the Flavors of Florida Event
A special event will take place at select restaurants in Disney Springs on Saturday, June 28th.
As Disney Springs gets ready to kick off its Flavors of Florida event, a number of restaurants are partnering together to host a progressive dining event.
What’s Happening:
- Flavors of Florida, the annual culinary event showcasing dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, returns for its sixth summer on June 27th, running through August 10th.
- On June 28th, a number of Disney Springs restaurants will host the Taste the Flavors of Florida event, which begins at Enzo’s Hideaway and concludes at Morimoto Asia.
- Food stations include exquisite samplings like slices of Pizza Ponte’s Fra Diavolo, The Edison’s Hot Honey High-Voltage Chicken Sandwich, Maria and Enzo’s Bruschetta Calabrese, and Morimoto Asia’s Florida Orange Sweet & Sour Grouper.
- All items feature locally harvested Petal honey and pair perfectly with The Edison’s Everglader, made with St. Augustine Gin and Florida orange liqueur, and Morimoto’s Sparkling Shiso Orange, crafted with house-made shiso orange shrub, yuzu, and sparkling green tea.
- Taste the Flavors of Florida will be offered multiple times from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28th, with tickets costing $107 including tax and gratuity. Purchase tickets for yourself at this link.
- It should be noted that a 20% gratuity is included in the ticket price due to new Federal Trade Commission requirements.
- See what’s available during Flavors of Florida across Disney Springs here.
