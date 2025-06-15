Muppet*Vision 3D Could Be Coming to VR, Jim Henson Company CEO Teases

It looks as though Muppet*Vision 3D is one step closer to coming to your living room.

What’s Happening:

  • During a Walt Disney Family Museum event celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Jim Henson Company, the topic of Muppet*Vision 3D came up.
  • Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson stated that they are in discussions with Disney about bringing the beloved film to VR.
  • Moreover, Henson said that the attraction was documented using VR cameras.
  • When Walt Disney World announced the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, Disney stated that the company would be “exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future."
  • Muppet*Vision 3D closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 8th.
  • Construction on a new Monsters Inc.-themed land is now underway in the attraction’s former home.

My Thoughts:

  • Given Disney’s promise to preserve the Muppet*Vision 3D experience, rumors that a virtual reality edition would surface immediately popped up.
  • While it may not be a substitute for the real thing, I do think that this approach likely makes the most sense.
  • That said, I hope that a version also joins Disney+ so that the film is even more accessible.
  • And, while it’s quite unlikely, I’d surely purchase a physical copy if it were ever made available.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
