Muppet*Vision 3D Could Be Coming to VR, Jim Henson Company CEO Teases
It looks as though Muppet*Vision 3D is one step closer to coming to your living room.
What’s Happening:
- During a Walt Disney Family Museum event celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Jim Henson Company, the topic of Muppet*Vision 3D came up.
- Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson stated that they are in discussions with Disney about bringing the beloved film to VR.
- Moreover, Henson said that the attraction was documented using VR cameras.
- When Walt Disney World announced the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, Disney stated that the company would be “exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future."
- Muppet*Vision 3D closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 8th.
- Construction on a new Monsters Inc.-themed land is now underway in the attraction’s former home.
My Thoughts:
- Given Disney’s promise to preserve the Muppet*Vision 3D experience, rumors that a virtual reality edition would surface immediately popped up.
- While it may not be a substitute for the real thing, I do think that this approach likely makes the most sense.
- That said, I hope that a version also joins Disney+ so that the film is even more accessible.
- And, while it’s quite unlikely, I’d surely purchase a physical copy if it were ever made available.
