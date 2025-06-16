EPCOT Sets July Opening Date for Third Iteration of Test Track
After over a year, a beloved EPCOT attraction is set to debut its third version next month.
A new spin on a classic EPCOT attraction is ready for its debut, as Test Track presented by General Motors is set to officially reopen on July 22nd, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Set to open to guests on Tuesday, July 22nd, the new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.
- The third iteration of the classic EPCOT attraction will feature an all-new musical score, as well as new scenes that highlight technology making our cars smarter and our lives more fun.
- For one of those new scenes, Imagineers utilized over 29,000 points of light to showcase how vehicles can use advanced cameras and sensors to “see" the world they drive through.
- Two Imagineers explain and show off how that technology works in the video below.
- Disney has confirmed that there will be previews for cast members, Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members prior to the attraction’s official reopening – but no dates or details have been shared yet.
- Disney recently showcased the newly-installed signage for Test Track, and since then, construction walls have come down around the attraction, revealing a more sleek and modern design. The old canopy was removed during construction, with a smaller, less visually intrusive one being built in its place.
It’s Fun to Be Free:
- In early promotions for the new Test Track, Disney stated that it would be drawing inspiration from the building’s original occupant, World of Motion.
- World of Motion opened with EPCOT Center in 1982 and closed in 1996, and was a slow-moving dark ride akin to Spaceship Earth, that showcased the history of transportation in a humorous manner.
- I for one really hope we get some inclusion of the attraction’s theme song, “It’s Fun to Be Free," in the new Test Track. It was a true ear-worm, written by X Atencio and Buddy Baker, the same duo that gave us Disney Parks classics like “Yo Ho (A Pirates Life for Me)" and “Grim Grinning Ghosts."
