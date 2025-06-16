Unearthing Expeditions Set to Conclude as The Boneyard at Disney's Animal Kingdom Will Close in September
It seems that a new playground and exploration attraction will return with the Tropical Americas debut.
As the phased closure of Dinoland U.S.A. continues at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, it appears that the next portion of the land to close will be the popular playground and exploration attraction, The Boneyard.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the phased closure of Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, The Boneyard - a kid’s play area - is set to close on September 2nd, 2025 to make way for the new Tropical Americas land at the park.
- This means that the last day to experience this play area, operating since the park opened back in 1998, will be on September 1st, 2025.
- The area allows guests to run around a playground designed to look like a dinosaur dig site (complete with sand pit where kids can literally dig and unearth a dinosaur fossil (permanently in place)), explore caves, cross rope bridges, and go down slides.
- The spirit of the location will live on in Tropical Americas, as it has reportedly been confirmed that a new play area will be built in the new land, along with the previously announced carousel, Indiana Jones experience, and Encanto attraction.
Play in the Parks:
- The Boneyard, by the time it closes in September, will be the last of the play areas that are permanent attractions at a Walt Disney World theme park. Read: Not installed or operating as part of a festival.
- This follows the closure of Tom Sawyer Island in July at Magic Kingdom, and the closure of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Movie Set Adventure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios back in 2016.
- Granted, there are lower-level play areas that still remain, like the one inside the queue for Dumbo: The Flying Elephant at Magic Kingdom or the Advanced Training Lab at Mission: SPACE at EPCOT, but large scale areas to explore and play at the Disney Parks are, quite frankly, required. They offer a great respite for the younger guests to burn energy while the parents take a breather or explore too! Some of the areas are so well themed and engaging that parents and other adults get in on the fun too.
- While the loss of the Boneyard is a big hit for this kind of attraction, the fact that another is on the way is reassuring that Walt Disney World as a whole hasn’t given up on the large playground attraction.
- Phew. I made it through this without mentioning the abandoned PLAY! Pavilion at EPCOT. Congrats to me!
