From Candy to Caps: Prairie Outpost to Reopen at the Magic Kingdom as a Hat Shop
The Frontierland store has been closed for a number of years.
A long-closed store in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom will soon be reopening.
What’s Happening:
- Prairie Outpost, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening soon at the Magic Kingdom, according to DisneyWorld.com.
- Located between the Country Bear Musical Jamboree and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe, Prairie Outpost was previously a candy store, but will take on a new form when it reopens.
- The store will now be a hat shop, where guests are invited to “become a fashion pioneer when you shop for wide-brimmed hats, classic fedoras, customized headwear and more."
- There’s currently no word on if this will be a Disney-run store, or from a third party such as Chapel Hats, who currently have a location at Disney Springs.
Searching for New Frontiers:
- Following last year’s opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, even more drastic changes are coming soon to Frontierland.
- The Rivers of America, the Liberty Square Riverboat, and Tom Sawyer Island will have their final day of operation on Sunday, July 6th.
- The iconic area of the park will be replaced with the new Cars-themed Piston Peak, which will feature one attraction that will take guests on a rally race through the mountains. A second, smaller attraction will be geared towards families.
