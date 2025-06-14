From Candy to Caps: Prairie Outpost to Reopen at the Magic Kingdom as a Hat Shop

The Frontierland store has been closed for a number of years.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

A long-closed store in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom will soon be reopening.

What’s Happening:

  • Prairie Outpost, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening soon at the Magic Kingdom, according to DisneyWorld.com.
  • Located between the Country Bear Musical Jamboree and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe, Prairie Outpost was previously a candy store, but will take on a new form when it reopens.
  • The store will now be a hat shop, where guests are invited to “become a fashion pioneer when you shop for wide-brimmed hats, classic fedoras, customized headwear and more."
  • There’s currently no word on if this will be a Disney-run store, or from a third party such as Chapel Hats, who currently have a location at Disney Springs.

Searching for New Frontiers:

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com