New "The Little Mermaid" Cookie Sandwich Washes Ashore at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club
The treat arrives with a shimmering dinglehopper from Ariel's treasure trove.
A new The Little Mermaid inspired treat has arrived at Walt Disney World. Learn how you can make this delicious indulgence a “part of your world."
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has announced on Instagram that a new baked treat inspired by The Little Mermaid has arrived at Disney’s Beach Club and Yacht Club Resorts.
- The Little Mermaid Cookie Pie is a gorgeously decorated treat made of two house-made graham cracker cookies with marshmallow and ganache filling.
- Of course, Ariel’s iconic dinglehopper can be seen adoroned atop the new treat, adding an extra touch of Disney Animation magic to the cookie pie.
- The Little Mermaid Cookie Pie can be picked up at Beach Club Marketplace and Market at Ale & Compass.
Under the Sea at Walt Disney World:
- Just a boat ride away from Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, Walt Disney World guests can dive into the world of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with Disney’s Hollywood Studios newest show.
- Premiering last month, The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure takes guests through some of the most iconic moments from the hit film, with music, puppets, special effects, and more.
- You can read our review of the new show here.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com