New "The Little Mermaid" Cookie Sandwich Washes Ashore at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club

A new The Little Mermaid inspired treat has arrived at Walt Disney World. Learn how you can make this delicious indulgence a “part of your world."

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats The Little Mermaid has arrived at Disney’s Beach Club and Yacht Club Resorts.

has arrived at Disney’s Beach Club and Yacht Club Resorts. The Little Mermaid Cookie Pie is a gorgeously decorated treat made of two house-made graham cracker cookies with marshmallow and ganache filling.

Of course, Ariel’s iconic dinglehopper can be seen adoroned atop the new treat, adding an extra touch of Disney Animation magic to the cookie pie.

The Little Mermaid Cookie Pie can be picked up at Beach Club Marketplace and Market at Ale & Compass.

Under the Sea at Walt Disney World:

Just a boat ride away from Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, Walt Disney World guests can dive into the world of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with Disney’s Hollywood Studios

with Premiering last month, The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure takes guests through some of the most iconic moments from the hit film, with music, puppets, special effects, and more.

You can read our review of the new show here

