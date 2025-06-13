Photos: The Hall of Presidents Lobby Opens to Magic Kingdom Guests While the Attraction Remains Closed

Plus, new Presidential artifacts have been added to the displays in the lobby.

Walt Disney World has made an interesting move, reopening the lobby to The Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom while the attraction remains closed for refurbishment.

The Hall of Presidents closed on January 20th, the same day that Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President. This marks the first time in the history of the Walt Disney World attraction that a previous President has returned for a non-consecutive second term. Since then, the attraction has remained closed. But now, the lobby has reopened as a way for guests to escape the blistering summer heat.

Ropes are up blocking access to the theater, with signage nearby indicating that it is still closed for refurbishment. At this time, it’s unconfirmed whether Disney will simply use the prior version of the show that ran during Trump’s first term, or if a new version will be created.

Imagineers even took the time to add in a few new items of historical significance, including James K. Polk’s “The New World" American History Card Game – on loan from the President James K. Polk Home and Museum. The description reads as follows:

“While James K. Polk may have been the youngest president at the time of his election, his time in office was far from fun and games. During his four years at the White House, Polk took just 27 days off – the fewest vacation days ever taken by a U.S. president. In his rare leisure time, President Polk could often be found working hard to outsmart his friends and family in trivia games such as this one, which just so happens to feature Polk himself!"

A photo of President John F. Kennedy with his children and a horse outside the White House has also been added, alongside a letter from President Harry S. Truman to his wife, Bess.

The displays guests have come to love over the years remain, including a section focused on the recreation of the presidents for the attraction.

Walt Disney’s patriotic love and admiration for America’s past, and specifically Abraham Lincoln, is also highlighted.

And of course, you’ll find portraits of some of our nation’s most prolific presidents – such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Jimmy Carter.

No details regarding a reopening timeframe for The Hall of Presidents have been shared at this time.

