Help an Animatronic "FAIL" in New Show at EPCOT's World Discovery

There's a hilarious glitch in the system over in EPCOT's World Discovery. If you see a scientist in a lab coat frantically trying to wrangle a quirky, umbrella-hatted robot, don’t worry. It's just the Florida Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (or FAIL) conducting its latest public experiment.

This interactive performance introduces us to the comedic duo of Al Gorithm and his creation, the walk-around "audio-animatronic," Miss Information. Their comedic banter is a throwback to 1980s comedies where robots would always take idioms literally, like in the Disney Channel Not Quite Human movie series. The storyline involves the audience taking part in a beta test, as Miss Information needs humans to demonstrate basic human tasks. During one test, Al tells her to simply "lose the vest," to which she deadpans that the vest "does not seem to be going anywhere." The entire experiment is framed by Al recruiting the audience for help, teaching everyone to cheer on the chaos by shouting, "We will help you...FAIL!"

The show provides a central script but is clearly designed for improvisation. Long-time Walt Disney World fans may recognize the incredible comedic timing of the performers, some of whom are beloved veterans from legendary past shows like the Adventurer's Club.

This 10-15 minute show takes place intermittently, making it a perfect little break between attractions. Performance times for the show are not advertised, so be sure to keep an eye out for Al Gorithm and his animatronic on your next trip through World Discovery. You might just get to help them fail.

Streetmosphere at Walt Disney World

Comedic streetmosphere began in 1982 in the Italy Pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase, inspired by Renaissance festivals

Disney-MGM Studios incorporated streetmosphere in a major way with the "Citizens of Hollywood," a collection of 40 characters that still has never been rivaled in the theme park world

Over the years, over 150 streetmosphere performers were created for Citizens of Hollywood

A popular streetmosphere character for nearly two decades was Push the Talking Trash Can, which roamed and interacted with guests in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom

