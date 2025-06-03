Bringing Piston Peak to Frontierland: Imagineers Share More Details on the “Cars” Attractions Coming to the Magic Kingdom

These details come as a closing date for the Rivers of America has been revealed.

With the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island set to close forever at the Magic Kingdom in just about a month, we’ve learned some new details about the Cars-themed area within Frontierland that will be replacing it.

What’s Happening:

Last summer, Disney Parks fans were surprised when it was announced that new Cars attractions would be coming to the Magic Kingdom, replacing Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island.

When those iconic opening day elements of the park close forever on July 7th, 2025, construction will begin on the new experiences – which we've learned some more details about.

As previously announced, one attraction will take guests on a rally race through the mountains (and, to make Mater happy, mudholes). A second, smaller attraction will be geared towards families.

A Cars version of J. Audubon Woodlore, cleverly renamed to J. Autobahn Woodlore, will be featured in the pre-show of the attraction in animatronic form, where he’ll teach guests more about the lore of Piston Peak

The new attractions will be set in Piston Peak — but the area will be a part of Frontierland.

Set in the Rocky Mountains, Piston Peak draws inspiration from the location of the same name featured in Planes: Fire and Rescue , but will not be a direct reproduction of it.

Those lamenting the loss of the Rivers of America will be happy to know that its replacement will include many water features. A smaller river of some sort will be located right up against the current main path of Frontierland, flowing into other areas of Piston Peak.

Construction on this area will begin soon, with the Rivers of America and related attractions set to close on July 7th (with the final operating day being July 6th).

More on the Project From Imagineers:

If you’re wondering how the world of Cars fits into Frontierland, Imagineers noted that Magic Kingdom’s version of the land isn’t as rigidly “old west" as Disneyland Disneyland Paris

They referred to how Frontierland already features different time periods and locales from across the U.S. – from New Orleans with Tiana's Bayou Adventure to the Southwest with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

As for how this addition will impact other parts of the park, Imagineers are being deliberate with sightlines, being careful to make sure you won’t be able to see Piston Peak from Liberty Square – in addition to being conscious of how the sounds of the cars will bleed into the surrounding areas.

In designing the new area, Imagineers researched the architecture of National Parks, and also took inspiration from other wilderness-inspired areas in Disney Parks, such as Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure