Disneyland and Walt Disney World Honor 250 Years of the U.S. Army with Special Flag Retreat Ceremonies

June 14th, 2025 marked the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, and the Disney Parks joined in on the celebrations.

Both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts honored Flag Day and 250 years of the U.S. Army with a special Flag Retreat on Main Street U.S.A.

Disneyland Resort

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, the 300th Army Band participated in a special patriotic Disneyland Flag Retreat Ceremony on June 14th, 2025.

Signage at Disneyland’s entrance informed guests of the special ceremony.

Watch the Disneyland Flag Retreat Ceremony | June 14th, 2025 - 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army

Walt Disney World

The Magic Kingdom also conducted a distinguished flag retreat to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. Alongside the Dapper Dans and Walt Disney World security, representatives from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, performed live, including members of their own band.

Watch the June 14th Flag Retreat to Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army | Magic Kingdom

Guests at Walt Disney World (and most likely Disneyland too) can purchase a special shirt honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

