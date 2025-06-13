Grab Your Seat: Lamplight Lounge - Boardwalk Dining Reservations Coming Soon
The popular walk-up only location is adding a new option for guests.
Say goodbye to the walk-up wait! For the first time, Lamplight Lounge - Boardwalk Dining at Disney California Adventure Park will begin accepting advance reservations, allowing guests to guarantee a table at the popular upstairs, outdoor location.
What's Happening:
- Starting June 27th, Lamplight Lounge - Boardwalk Dining at Disneyland Resort will offer reservations.
- Prior to this, the venue was walk-up only.
- In-park dining requires a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date for each person ages 3 and older.
- Keep in mind that dining reservations do not guarantee admission to the parks.
- Advance reservations are highly recommended and can be made through the Disneyland website or via the Disneyland app up to 60 days prior to your visit.
- This experience offers outdoor seating only. Seating preference is not guaranteed.
About the Lamplight Lounge:
- Located on the upper level of the restaurant, the Boardwalk offers incredible views of Pixar Pier and an extensive selection of craft beers, California wines, and signature cocktails.
- The Lamplight Lounge location was preceded by two distinct restaurants: Ariel's Grotto, a character dining restaurant, and the immensely popular Cove Bar, known for its potent cocktails and stunning views.
- When the area was re-themed to Pixar Pier in 2018, the two were combined and reimagined into the current lounge.
- The Lobster Nachos, a beloved staple from the Cove Bar days, continues to be served at Lamplight Lounge - Boardwalk Dining (though not inside at the Lamplight Lounge).
