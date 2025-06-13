5 Best Disneyland Restaurants for Kids

Disneyland is filled with several fantastic dining options, from signature dining experiences to uniquely themed quick-service restaurants and beyond. While there are plenty of standout options that you can read about in our overall Mickey Visit ranking of the best Disneyland restaurants, there are also some specific locations that kids love due to the food and atmosphere.

We will cover five great Disneyland restaurants for kids with exciting menu offerings and fun theming!

1) Carnation Café, one of Disneyland’s classic restaurants on Main Street U.S.A., is a great option if you’re dining with kids! This table-service location has a turn-of-the-century setting with candy-striped umbrellas and waiters in vintage outfits. Kids will love the ambiance of the outdoor patio, and the atmosphere is even more fun if you are dining when an afternoon parade or cavalcade is running!

Carnation Cafe offers kids’ create-your-own entrees for both lunch and dinner. Kids can enjoy the classic Mickey waffles here, and the lunch/dinner menu includes options ideal for picky eaters like hamburger sliders, mac & cheese, and chicken tenders with a choice of two sides. You can see our full Disneyland Carnation Cafe review to read about why we love this classic location so much!

2) Cozy Cone Motel in Disney California Adventure’s Cars Land is a great quick-service option for kids! Kids will love soaking in the ambiance of Radiator Springs, which is pulled straight from the Cars film in meticulous detail.

Cozy Cone Motel is organized as five giant orange traffic cones that each offer a different specialty. Kids can enjoy the bread cone offerings like Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese as a meal, or get a treat here like a “Route Beer Float," soft serve, or churros. If you can’t find seating, we recommend taking your food across the way to Flo’s V8 Cafe. If you sit on the outdoor patio here, you can enjoy a great view of the Radiator Springs Racers cars going by!

3) If your kids are more adventurous eaters, then Docking Bay 7 in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a great themed quick-service option to consider! The indoor part of this restaurant is themed as a working hangar bay, and there is also outdoor seating surrounded by the crumbling walls of the old marketplace. The Fried Chicken Tip-Yip Youngling Meal and Ithorian Garden Patty Bun are both interesting menu options for kids!

There is also a dining package offered here that includes prime viewing for the nighttime Galaxy’s Edge entertainment and a spread of unique, visually fun menu items! Kids will love the presentation of the dining package meal and the great view that comes with the experience. You can read more about the Disneyland dining packages offered here.

4) Blue Bayou Restaurant is one of the most popular Disneyland restaurants for good reason—the unique atmosphere of the bayou at nighttime and the view of the Pirates of the Caribbean boats floating by is a delightful experience for adults and kids alike!

Kids will love the immersive setting of this iconic table-service restaurant and the great menu options available. Kids can create their own entrée at the Blue Bayou Restaurant, selecting from options like pasta, chicken strips, shrimp, and prime rib, with a choice of sides. The ambiance and quality of food make this Disneyland restaurant well worth the splurge.

5) Of course, we would be remiss if we did not mention the great character dining options offered across the resort. Each one offers a unique selection of foods and character appearances, from the charming setting of “Minnie & Friends – Breakfast in the Park" at Plaza Inn in Disneyland Park to the cozy atmosphere of “Mickey’s Tales of Adventure Breakfast Buffet" at Storytellers Cafe in the Grand Californian. There is also a new character dining dinner experience at Storytellers Cafe that recently debuted with the 70th anniversary celebration!

Character dining is a lot of fun for kids as they will get to spend quality time with several characters during the meal! Characters will come around to the different tables and interact, take photos, and sign autographs with guests. We highly recommend booking one of these experiences during your visit! You can read about all of the character dining options at Disneyland and tips for making the most of these meals.

