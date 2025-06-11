Disneyland Resort Streamlines Online Dining Reservation System

The new system gives guests more leeway room when exploring restaurant availability.

Disneyland has updated their dining reservation system, making planning out days at the park even easier.

What’s Happening:

Thanks to X user Theme Park IQ

The update now allows parties to explore reservation availability two months ahead on a calendar view, with indicators notifying guests whether reservations are available on each day.

The system also allows guests to explore restaurant availability on specific days, with new filters allowing guests to select different areas of the resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney.

Previously, guests would need to head to a specific page for each restaurant and check availability by date and time frame. The new system gives guests more leeway to plan in advance.

Overall, the new system looks and feels significantly better.

Delicious Dining Ahead:

Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District is continuing a massive transformation, bringing in delicious new dining offerings and memory making shopping experiences.

As Earl of Sandwich prepares to close ahead of its new permanent location near Disneyland Hotel, the mega popular Porto’s Bakery will introduce a brand new first-of-its-kind concept just next to the esplanade.

You can learn more about the exciting addition here.

