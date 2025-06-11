Mickey's Trick and Treat Returns to Disney California Adventure Bringing Spooky Fun During Halloween Time
This means that the new show, Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will go on a seasonal hiatus during Halloween Time.
As part of the Disneyland Halloween Time festivities this year, a newer favorite will be returning to Disney California Adventure’s Disney Theater during regular park operating hours.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the Halloween Time festivities at the Disneyland Resort, a popular offering that debuted for day guests at Disney California Adventure will be back again this year.
- Set to return on August 17th and run through October 31st, 2025, Mickey’s Trick and Treat lets guests join Mickey Mouse and his pals for a costume party where trick-or-treaters can laugh, dance, and enjoy a not-so-scary story and take home a special treat as well.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse love dressing up and celebrating Halloween with their friends, especially when Goofy and Donald Duck drop by. Things get pretty wacky when their pal Parker really gets into a silly “mad scientist" costume and brews up a potion! Soon everyone’s running from bats, spiders and ghosts in a music-filled show that features two original Halloween songs.
- Colorful video projections, frightful special effects, bubbles, and surprises add to all the family-friendly, interactive fun.
- Because of the return of this show as part of Halloween Time, that means the new Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! Will not be showing during the season, with this fun offering taking over the Disney Theater at Disney California Adventure.
Disney Theater Double Duty:
- Last year, Mickey’s Trick and Treat debuted at the Disney Theater in the park during the day, but the theater served a second life at night during Oogie Boogie Bash.
- The separately-ticketed special Halloween event at the park is set to return again this year, so we presume that it is highly likely that once again, this theater will become part of a character treat trail featuring one of Disney’s biggest baddies.
- Last year, the location served as the home of Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz from the hit Disney Channel series, Phineas & Ferb.
- Character reveals for this year’s event have not yet occurred, but historically the villainous characters are around for several years at a time, and Doof was new last year.
- That said, while it may seem likely he will pop up in the same spot if he does return, he could also be relegated to a new location.
