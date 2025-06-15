Changes Big and Small to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – New Map, BouTiki Refurbishment and New Vehicle Entrance

See what’s new at the iconic Walt Disney World resort.

Some changes – both big and small – are taking place at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World.

Inside the Great Ceremonial House, the wonderful stylized map of the resort has been updated to include the new Island Tower – which opened at the end of 2024.

The resort’s main gift shop, BouTiki, is currently getting some work done, with half of the store blocked off by construction walls. The rest of the store remains open to guests at this time.

Signage and a cast member direct guests from the side entrance to the main entrance to access BouTiki.

Outside the resort in the parking lot, work is beginning to create a new vehicle entrance to the Polynesian and to re-work some of the surrounding roads. Once complete, this should improve traffic flow in an area that is prone to delays.

More Walt Disney World News: