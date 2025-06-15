Photos: Emporium Remodel Wraps Up at the Magic Kingdom Revealing Reworked Registers
Work appears to have wrapped up on the remodeling of the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom, revealing a redesigned space that is hopefully more conducive to better guest flow.
Over the last few months, Walt Disney World has been closing off sections of the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. one at a time to remodel the store for an improved guest experience. During a visit to the Magic Kingdom on Friday, we checked in on the latest status of the Emporium. An expanded register section has been added to the southern-most part of the store.
The updates to the Emporium are hoping to relieve the near consistent bottleneck that occurs nightly at the Magic Kingdom’s largest merchandise store. As guests rush to leave the park after fireworks, the crowding in the store becomes immense. The new changes include the removal of walls within the store to create more open space, a lighter color palette, and new flooring.
The center section of the store has seen the registers removed, replaced by more spaced-out merchandise space.
More registers can now be found in the next room over.
