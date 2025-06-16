Get Your Steak On: Reservations Open for Bourbon Steak Orlando at Swan and Dolphin
The newest addition to Walt Disney World’s dining options can be booked from July 26 on.
Reservations are now open for Bourbon Steak Orlando, the new restaurant opening at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.
What’s Happening:
- You can now make reservations for Bourbon Steak Orlando, the new signature steakhouse from chef and restaurateur Michael Mina.
- Reservations can be made via OpenTable, with Saturday, July 26 as the first date available.
- Mina is a James Beard and Michelin-recognized chef and his Bourbon Steak Orlando will feature "premium cuts of beef and seafood infused with global flavors, showcasing the three core elements of Mina’s culinary philosophy: product, technique and presentation."
- Guests can also enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, an extensive wine list and decadent signature desserts.
- Bourbon Steak Orlando is the newest addition to Swan and Dolphin’s 23 restaurants and lounges, joining the likes of Todd English’s bluezoo, Rosa Mexicano and Il Mulino New York Trattoria.
Mina’s Many Meals:
- Mina has over 30 active restaurants, with locations in spots including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, Wyoming, New York, and more states across the US, plus international restaurants in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
- Though Bourbon Steak Orlando marks his first restaurant at Walt Disney World, Mina has three other restaurants in Florida, including Bourbon Steak Miami.
- His two restaurants directly named after him, in San Francisco and Las Vegas, have each earned coveted Michelin Guide stars, though he ultimately closed the San Francisco Michael Mina location in 2021, replacing it with a different eatery.
- Though not quite as active on television as some of his contemporaries, Mina has appeared on shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Guy's Ranch Kitchen.
