“Drawn to Life” Artists Step Out Into Disney Springs to Celebrate Cirque Days

The artists had a fun day at Disney Springs in honor of Cirque du Soleil’s 41st anniversary.

In honor of the 41st anniversary of Cirque du Soleil today, June 16th, the artists of Drawn to Life broke out of the arena and into Disney Springs to celebrate among guests.

What’s Happening:

This marked the first time that Cirque du Soleil artists have journeyed into Disney Springs, and their escapades included taking in views of the springs while shopping, dining and playing – all while sketching and performing throughout the area.

They posed with the Aerophile balloon as it prepared to soar over Disney Springs…

… took a ride aboard an Amphibicar at The Boathouse…

​​

… and posed with the LEGO Dragon in the Marketplace…

… all before returning back to Drawn to Life!

See more of the cast’s journey in the video below.

Drawn to Life is offering 30% off tickets in honor of Cirque Days through this Wednesday, June 18th. But if you can’t make it before then, you can partake in the Free Child Ticket offer

More on Drawn to Life:

Since its debut in November 2021, Drawn to Life has enchanted audiences at Disney Springs West Side with its touching story about a father-daughter bond.

This family-friendly production draws on the century-long storytelling legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios, celebrating beloved Disney tales and characters through innovative design, acrobatics, stunning choreography, and original music, all enhanced by fresh animation from Disney artists.

Journey back with us to last year, where we got to preview the “Drawn To Life: Page to Stage" Tour

More Walt Disney World News: