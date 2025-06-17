Discover the Flavors of Florida: Previewing Disney Springs' Culinary Extravaganza Before it Returns for 2025

We get an in-depth preview of this year's event, which runs from June 27th to August 10th, 2025.

Ahead of the start of this year’s Disney Springs Flavors of Florida event, we had the chance to preview some of the delicious delights that visitors to the Walt Disney World shopping and dining district will be able to taste.

Flavors of Florida is back from June 27th to August 10th, 2025, turning Disney Springs into a lively culinary festival. With more than 40 participating venues, this event highlights a diverse selection of dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.

In the Flavors of Florida booklet, a Seek and Find activity not only encourages guests to explore Disney Springs but also offers the “history" of the area.

We started the morning off with the Strawberry Jelly Donut from Everglazed.

On to the Frita Cuban Dog from B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. and Gulf White Shrimp Fritters from Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar.

While at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar, we were able to preview a number of special offerings coming to locations across Disney Springs.

Left to right, we have the Key Lime Pie Shake from Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, Tropical Dream Colada from Amorette’s Patisserie and the Serenade Bliss available at Outdoor Vending Carts.

Below, Palm Paradise from Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar, Blueberry Vodka Lemonade from The Daily Poutine and the Key Lime Freeze from Dockside Margaritas.

Jock Lindsay’s has the delicious non-alcoholic Palm Paradise – Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, strawberry purée, cream of coconut, lime juice, and simple syrup garnished with a strawberry half.

From Amorette’s Patisserie, the Orange Mousse – Orange mousse, orange jam, citrus chiffon, and a Grand Marnier-soaked hazelnut financier.

The Ganachery has Fruit Ganache Pops, Orange Ganache Pops and Lime Ganache Squares.

D-Luxe Burger has The Glowing Oak Burger – Two-pressed signature blend beef patties, pimento cheese, fried green tomato, bacon, and jalapeño jam on a cheddar-chive biscuit.

From The Daily Poutine comes St. Augustine Datil Pepper Frites – Crispy pork with Datil Pepper Sauce, Florida hearts of palm slaw, and beer cheese sauce made with Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner.

And from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, Gulf White Shrimp Fritters – Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner-battered Gulf white shrimp fritter, grilled sweet peppers, and Datil pepper aïoli.

Heading over to Frontera Cocina, the restaurant’s chef showed us how he puts together the Cóctel de Camarones. This was a preview of a Culinary Demonstration that takes place every Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Over at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, the Tupelo Chicken and Biscuits offers a super tasty pairing with the Savannah Bee Company and their Tupelo Honey, along with The Honey Bee gin drink.

Maria & Enzo's Ristorante offers an amazing Bruschetta Calabrese along with a Southeastern Sangria, most definitely a must do for the Flavors of Florida.

Moving along to Terralina Crafted Italian, where we got to sample the Terralina Sunburst frozen cocktail, Florida Shrimp and Grits, and Pizza Alla Vodka.

Finally, we made it over to House of Blues with a great sweet offering of a Key Lime Pie Milkshake and the Florida Gulf Shrimp Étouffée. They also showcased a number of brews and liquors available at the bar.

They also have this awesome Green Gator Mocktail which comes with this souvenir mug.

Find out more about this year’s event from our adventures today in the video below.

During Disney Springs Flavors of Florida, those looking to take their culinary adventure to another level can partake in Pairing Events and Culinary Series taking place on select dates from June 27th through August 10th, 2025. To see more of what’s available during Flavors of Florida, check out the complete Foodie Guide.