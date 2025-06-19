“Elio” Float Blasts Into Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies at the Magic Kingdom
This limited-time treat is now available at the Tomorrowland ice cream parlor.
Prepare to float out of this world with a delicious new Elio-themed float now available at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- With Elio hitting theaters in just one day on June 20th, Walt Disney World is celebrating with a new Elio Float at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland.
- The delicious treat is a Sprite float with purple shimmer and fruit-flavored boba pearls topped with vanilla soft-serve, gold star sprinkles, and blue raspberry sour straws.
- The Disney Eats Instagram announced the arrival of this new treat with a fun video featuring a couple of the young stars of the film, Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon).
- The Elio float is available now for $6.79.
- For more themed float fun, you can also get the Surfing Stitch Float at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies through September 1st. It is a DOLE Whip Pineapple float with POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast, topped with chocolate décor.
- The former Merchant of Venus store, which serves as a seating area for Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, has been transformed into a special Elio experience – featuring photo ops, sticker pads, and some other fun activities.
- Elio arrives in theaters on Friday, June 20th. Check out Alex’s review of Pixar’s cosmic coming-of-age tale that is classic Pixar at heart.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Discover the Flavors of Florida: Previewing Disney Springs' Culinary Extravaganza Before it Returns for 2025
- Meadow Swimmin’ Pool to Receive Major Expansion at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Get Your Steak On: Reservations Open for Bourbon Steak Orlando at Swan and Dolphin
- Original Zootopia Creatives Confirm Return For Upcoming Disney Parks Attraction
- EPCOT Sets July Opening Date for Third Iteration of Test Track
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com