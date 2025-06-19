Discounted Magic Awaits: ACE Avatar Maker Experience Slashed to $50
If you’ve been looking to make your own Avatar at Pandora – The World of Avatar, now might just be the best time to do it – as the experience is currently on sale for $50.00.
Who hasn't had the desire to be transformed into their own personal action figure? Well, now you can take the plunge at Windtraders gift shop in Pandora – The World of Avatar. The ACE Avatar Maker has been a popular offering since the area first opened in 2017, but now, Disney is offering a steep discount.
Usually costing guests $79.99, for a limited time, you can make your own Avatar for just $50.00!
Learn more about the ACE Avatar Maker in our report from Pandora’s opening in 2017.
Over at the Magic Kingdom, a similar discount is being offered for the TRON Identity Program, also priced at $50.00.
