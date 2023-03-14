The TRON Identity Program Coming to the Newly Refurbished Tomorrowland Launch Depot

The Tomorrowland Launch Depot has been newly refurbished and will feature a new retail experience where you can personalize your own "program" through the TRON Identity Program.
What’s Happening:
- With the TRON Identity Program, you can customize your own TRON-inspired action figure at the Grid Digitization Portal.
- Beginning March 21, 2023, guests can book TRON Identity Program reservations for arrivals starting April 4, 2023.
Select Your Program: (According to the Walt Disney World website)
- Prepare to enter the Grid through a Grid Digitization Portal located in Tomorrowland Launch Depot.
- Once inside, you will be able to create an action figure, or Program, that looks and sounds just like you.
- As a User, you will go through the customization process. Image Capture will scan your facial features.
- Then, you’ll select your helmet and body configuration. Will your Program be an Enforcer or a Combatant? A Scout or a Heavy Sentry? The choice is yours.
- Also, don’t forget to select a team color.
- Finally, you’ll visit Command Input, where you will record 6 lines of dialogue in your own voice.
- Please allow 20 minutes to make your selections.
- Once all of your choices have been made, your Program will be ready for retrieval within 60 minutes.
- Be aware that purchase of your Program is required.
Important Details:
- Payment will be due upon arrival at the location
- One action figure per User per experience
- Packaging included
- Additional customizable items can be purchased at Tomorrowland Launch Depot
- Recommended age is 5 years and older
- The experience area is limited to the User and one Guest—at least one person in the party must be age 14 or older
- Guest of the User may not customize their figure when accompanying the builder
- Customizable action figures are nonrefundable and are not eligible for Annual Passholder (or other) discounts
- This experience is separate from TRON Lightcycle / Run. The purchase of a TRON Identity Program does not include admission or priority access to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction.
