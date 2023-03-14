The TRON Identity Program Coming to the Newly Refurbished Tomorrowland Launch Depot

by |
Tags: , ,

The Tomorrowland Launch Depot has been newly refurbished and will feature a new retail experience where you can personalize your own "program" through the TRON Identity Program.

What’s Happening:

  • With the TRON Identity Program, you can customize your own TRON-inspired action figure at the Grid Digitization Portal.
  • Beginning March 21, 2023, guests can book TRON Identity Program reservations for arrivals starting April 4, 2023.

Select Your Program: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

  • Prepare to enter the Grid through a Grid Digitization Portal located in Tomorrowland Launch Depot.
  • Once inside, you will be able to create an action figure, or Program, that looks and sounds just like you.
  • As a User, you will go through the customization process. Image Capture will scan your facial features.
  • Then, you’ll select your helmet and body configuration. Will your Program be an Enforcer or a Combatant? A Scout or a Heavy Sentry? The choice is yours.
  • Also, don’t forget to select a team color.
  • Finally, you’ll visit Command Input, where you will record 6 lines of dialogue in your own voice.
  • Please allow 20 minutes to make your selections.
  • Once all of your choices have been made, your Program will be ready for retrieval within 60 minutes.
  • Be aware that purchase of your Program is required.

Important Details:

  • Payment will be due upon arrival at the location
  • One action figure per User per experience
  • Packaging included
  • Additional customizable items can be purchased at Tomorrowland Launch Depot
  • Recommended age is 5 years and older
  • The experience area is limited to the User and one Guest—at least one person in the party must be age 14 or older
  • Guest of the User may not customize their figure when accompanying the builder
  • Customizable action figures are nonrefundable and are not eligible for Annual Passholder (or other) discounts
  • This experience is separate from TRON Lightcycle / Run. The purchase of a TRON Identity Program does not include admission or priority access to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning