The TRON Identity Program Coming to the Newly Refurbished Tomorrowland Launch Depot

The Tomorrowland Launch Depot has been newly refurbished and will feature a new retail experience where you can personalize your own "program" through the TRON Identity Program.

What’s Happening:

With the TRON Identity Program, you can customize your own TRON-inspired action figure at the Grid Digitization Portal.

Beginning March 21, 2023, guests can book TRON Identity Program reservations for arrivals starting April 4, 2023.

Select Your Program: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Prepare to enter the Grid through a Grid Digitization Portal located in Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

Once inside, you will be able to create an action figure, or Program, that looks and sounds just like you.

As a User, you will go through the customization process. Image Capture will scan your facial features.

Then, you’ll select your helmet and body configuration. Will your Program be an Enforcer or a Combatant? A Scout or a Heavy Sentry? The choice is yours.

Also, don’t forget to select a team color.

Finally, you’ll visit Command Input, where you will record 6 lines of dialogue in your own voice.

Please allow 20 minutes to make your selections.

Once all of your choices have been made, your Program will be ready for retrieval within 60 minutes.

Be aware that purchase of your Program is required.

Important Details:

Payment will be due upon arrival at the location

One action figure per User per experience

Packaging included

Additional customizable items can be purchased at Tomorrowland Launch Depot

Recommended age is 5 years and older

The experience area is limited to the User and one Guest—at least one person in the party must be age 14 or older

Guest of the User may not customize their figure when accompanying the builder

Customizable action figures are nonrefundable and are not eligible for Annual Passholder (or other) discounts

This experience is separate from TRON Lightcycle / Run. The purchase of a TRON Identity Program does not include admission or priority access to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction.