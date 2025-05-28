New Float and New Soundtrack Preview Revealed Alongside Premiere Date for Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away at Walt Disney World

On this magic night....we got a whole lot of details about the highly anticipated new parade

At long last, we finally have a premiere date for the new Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and even better - a first listen to the new soundtrack!

What’s Happening:

The highly-anticipated and long-awaited new nighttime parade at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is getting closer to coming to life at the park this summer.

The new parade, Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away, is a spiritual successor to the OG nighttime parade - The Main Street Electrical Parade

According to the story of the new parade, it’s through the power of the Blue Fairy’s magic that guests will watch their favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films come to life. The line up includes: The Blue Fairy Peter Pan & Wendy Asha ( Wish) La Familia Madrigal - Mirabel, Isabela, Bruno ( Encanto ) Elsa ( Frozen, Frozen 2 ) Aurora and Prince Phillip, Tiana and Prince Naveen, Belle and the Beast, and Cinderella and Prince Charming Miguel and Pepita ( Coco ) Moana Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Snow White, Dopey, Rapunzel, Flynn, Aladdin and Jasmine.



Fans will recall that the original version of the Main Street Electrical Parade also opened up with the Blue Fairy, and was immediately followed by a train featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy. Now, the train float (the last float to be officially announced), pays homage to the original, and will be featured in the finale of the parade.

As for the music (a sneak peek of which can be heard in the video below), homages are promised to be featured in the soundtrack to what came before it. Though, they didn’t specify which of (if not both) the original soundtracks might be heard.

Both parades have distinct soundtracks, with the Main Street Electrical Parade featuring the upbeat tune of “Baroque Hoedown" while SpectroMagic featured a slower waltz as the underliner of the soundtrack, which worked surprisingly well for the evening spectacle and quickly became synonymous with nighttime entertainment at the park.

Check out the music for the new parade in a first listen, below.

Even bigger than the music reveal though, is that we, finally and at long last, have the premiere date for the new parade.

Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away will be making its way through Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World starting on July 20th, 2025.

✨ Dream big, dream bright! 🌟 Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away debuts on July 20th at Walt Disney World! ✨ pic.twitter.com/e4QB3o0pdO — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) May 27, 2025

To see this and all the additional new entertainment at Walt Disney World this summer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel