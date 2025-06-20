Ready For Takeoff: Astro Orbiter Begins Testing at Magic Kingdom

The iconic attraction began a months-long refurbishment back in January.

Magic Kingdom’s Astro Orbiter is inching closer to reopening, as the attraction begins testing prior to its Summer 2025 takeoff.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

The Dumbo

The entire attraction, including most of its theming elements, were completely removed.

Last month, the park began reinstalling the attraction, and within a few weeks, the rockets had returned

No opening date has been announced for the attraction, but it doesn’t appear that it will be long before guests are soaring over Tomorrowland once again.

Starlight, Star Bright:

Exciting things are on the way for Magic Kingdom, with one month until the debut of the new nighttime parade Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

Debuting on July 20th, Disney Starlight will be featured twice nightly, at 9PM and 11PM.

This is the first nighttime parade at the park since Main Street Electrical Parade

You can read more here

Read More Walt Disney World: