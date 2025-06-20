Ready For Takeoff: Astro Orbiter Begins Testing at Magic Kingdom

The iconic attraction began a months-long refurbishment back in January.
by , (Photography) |
Magic Kingdom’s Astro Orbiter is inching closer to reopening, as the attraction begins testing prior to its Summer 2025 takeoff.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted Astro Orbiter making test flights as it prepares for its Summer 2025 opening.
  • The Dumbo-style attraction, which sits high above Tomorrowland, went down for refurbishment back on January 13th.
  • The entire attraction, including most of its theming elements, were completely removed.
  • Last month, the park began reinstalling the attraction, and within a few weeks, the rockets had returned.

  • No opening date has been announced for the attraction, but it doesn’t appear that it will be long before guests are soaring over Tomorrowland once again.

Starlight, Star Bright:

  • Exciting things are on the way for Magic Kingdom, with one month until the debut of the new nighttime parade Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
  • Debuting on July 20th, Disney Starlight will be featured twice nightly, at 9PM and 11PM.
  • This is the first nighttime parade at the park since Main Street Electrical Parade was retired in 2016.
  • You can read more here.

