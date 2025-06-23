Sizzling Summer Eats: Fresh New Treats Debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Chill out with a delicious new Cold Brew Ice Cream Float—perfect for summer days.
Summer has arrived, and it's bringing with it some new dishes and treats to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has revealed several new food and beverage offerings that are now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The five new items are available at several different dining locations around the park.
- Here’s a look at what’s new:
- NEW! Hot Honey Buffalo Chicken Chef Salad at Rosie's All-American Café: Hot honey buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, celery, cucumber, avocado, peppadew peppers, and green onion with sriracha-ranch dressing
- NEW! Cold Brew Ice Cream Float at Epic Eats: Joffrey's Cold Brew flavored with Madagascar vanilla and served with soft-serve vanilla ice cream (Non-alcoholic)
- NEW! Frozen Watermelon Vodka Lemonade at Backlot Express: Tito's Handmade Vodka, watermelon, and Minute Maid Lemonade
- NEW! Pineapple Citrus Margarita at Backlot Express: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, DOLE Pineapple Juice, Minute Maid Lemonade, and Hawaiian Island Syrup
- NEW! Malastare Margarita at Ronto Roasters: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Bols Triple Sec Liqueur, desert pear syrup, and lime juice
