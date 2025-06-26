‘Ohana Means More Stitch! “Lilo & Stitch 2” Officially in Development at Disney
The perfect announcement to celebrate 626 Day!
In some perfectly-timed news, following the massive success of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, a sequel is now in development at Walt Disney Studios.
What’s Happening:
- With today being June 26th, it marks 626 Day – which of course is Stitch’s Experiment code from the film. Alongside the usual merchandise releases, and even some fun surprises at Walt Disney World, an even bigger announcement has been made.
- Via a post on Disney’s social media accounts, they confirmed that Lilo & Stitch 2 is now in development.
- The news was shared by way of a fun video featuring Stitch driving around The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, in an adorable mini-convertible (the same car that was seen at D23 Day at Angel Stadium).
- The news of a sequel comes as no surprise following the massive box office success of the live-action adaptation. The film obliterated the prior Memorial Day weekend record, making $183 million over the holiday.
- Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, is now playing in theaters everywhere.
More Ways to Celebrate 626 Day:
- The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is celebrating Stitch today with a ton of rare character meet and greets, including Gantu, Angel and Dr. Hamsterveil!
- Disney Parks around the world are celebrating Experiment 626’s triumphant return with some out-of-this-world food and beverage offerings.
- Of course, it wouldn’t be 626 Day without a wide variety of new merchandise celebrating the beloved alien – much of which is available at Disney Store. Follow the links below to see it all:
