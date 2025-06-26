Celebrate All Things Stitch With New and Returning Favorites at Disney Store

Cakeworthy, RSVLTS, Citizen, and Loungefly are all in Stitch as Experiment 626 has his big day.

Happy Stitch Day! Disney Store is inviting fans across the country to swing by and shop a new wave of Stitch-inspired merchandise celebrating Experiment 626!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We love Stitch aka Experiment 626 and today being June 26th it makes perfect sense that fans around the world are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the cute troublemaker.

Disney Store has a wide range of merchandise newly available and back in stock in honor of Stitch including:

Stitch merchandise is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $16.99-$325.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. Guests can also celebrate Stitch and enjoy 26% off $100+ on Select Styles when they use the code STITCH.

Stitch Real FX Plush - Lilo & Stitch - 18"

Stitch 626 Day 2025 Mini Tote Bag - Lilo & Stitch

Stitch and Frog 626 Day 2025 Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Medium 11"

Stitch MagicBand+ - 626 Day - Limited Release

Stitch Costume Plush Zip Hoodie for Baby - Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Disney "EAR"esistibles Collectible - Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Urupocha-Chan Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan

Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Mini Backpack - Lilo & Stitch

Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults - Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy

Stitch T-Shirt Dress for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy

Lilo T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch

Lilo Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch "Tiki" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Stitch "Tropics" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Stitch and Angel Watch for Adults by Citizen - Lilo & Stitch

More Stitch Day Fun

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!