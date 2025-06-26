Celebrate All Things Stitch With New and Returning Favorites at Disney Store
Happy Stitch Day! Disney Store is inviting fans across the country to swing by and shop a new wave of Stitch-inspired merchandise celebrating Experiment 626!
- We love Stitch aka Experiment 626 and today being June 26th it makes perfect sense that fans around the world are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the cute troublemaker.
- Disney Store has a wide range of merchandise newly available and back in stock in honor of Stitch including:
- Stitch merchandise is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $16.99-$325.00.
Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Guests can also celebrate Stitch and enjoy 26% off $100+ on Select Styles when they use the code STITCH.
Stitch Real FX Plush - Lilo & Stitch - 18"
Stitch 626 Day 2025 Mini Tote Bag - Lilo & Stitch
Stitch and Frog 626 Day 2025 Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Medium 11"
Stitch MagicBand+ - 626 Day - Limited Release
Stitch Costume Plush Zip Hoodie for Baby - Lilo & Stitch
Stitch Disney "EAR"esistibles Collectible - Lilo & Stitch
Stitch Urupocha-Chan Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan
Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Mini Backpack - Lilo & Stitch
Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults - Lilo & Stitch
Stitch Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy
Stitch T-Shirt Dress for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy
Lilo T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch
Lilo Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch
Stitch Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch "Tiki" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS
Stitch "Tropics" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS
Stitch and Angel Watch for Adults by Citizen - Lilo & Stitch
More Stitch Day Fun
- Say bonjour to a celebration of Experiment 626 at Disneyland Paris, as the resort ushers in special Stitch Day offerings on June 26th.
- Spencer’s, a retail store known for their bright, over-the-top, and humorous merchandise, has several items perfect for fans of the loveable and mischievous alien.
- The fun has already started at Disney Springs! In a recent post on Instagram, Disney revealed a special scavenger hunt centered around Lilo & Stitch that is already available to play for guests at the Walt Disney World shopping, dining and entertainment center.
