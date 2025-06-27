Disney's Winter Summerland Reopens After Refurbishment with New Changes and Refreshed Courses

Celebrate summer and Christmas at the same time!

Now open after a refurbishment that started this year, Walt Disney Imagineering is showing off some of the changes that have taken place at Disney’s Winter Summerland miniature golf course at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has taken to social media to show off the refreshments and some minor updates that have come to a popular Walt Disney World recreation location - Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course!

The mini-golf course closed earlier this year on April 28th, and recently reopened after a refurbishment that (according to the video below) saw numerous areas refreshed and replaced, as well as the installation of several new story elements and hole placards.

The team also explains that the two different courses at Winter Summerland - both Winter and Summer - have also been made more evident to differentiate from each other.

According to the story for Disney’s Winter Summerland, which is appropriately located next to Disney’s Blizzard Beach

It was late one Christmas Eve, as Santa was flying back to the North Pole, he discovered snow in Florida (Blizzard Beach). After surveying the strange sight, he decided to build a vacation destination for his off-duty elves, a Winter Summerland.

Seeing that the only thing Winter Summerland lacked was a golf course, Santa and his elves divided into 2 camps, one that enjoyed the warm Florida sun and another that preferred the snow and cold of the North Pole. The elves then built 2 distinctly different 18-hole golf experiences: a sand course named "Summer" and a snow course named "Winter."

According to the updates, more enhancements to further embellish this story have also been added during the refurbishment.

Puttin’ Around:

Following the success of Disney’s Fantasia Gardens EPCOT

Disney’s Fantasia Gardens, which has the fun “putt-putt" style obstacles also is home to Fantasia Fairways, a less Fantasia- themed more traditional true miniature golf experience, with sand traps and such. Unlike those, Disney’s Winter Summerland is two courses of whimsical obstacles and the putt-putt style obstacles and fun.

As of press time, both locations are open and operating offering the fun and whimsical recreational offering at Walt Disney World.

