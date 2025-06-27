EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth Closing for Routine Refurbishment Beginning in Late August

The iconic attraction will reopen later in the year.

Those looking to venture into Spaceship Earth at EPCOT should be aware the attraction won’t be available for awhile beginning at the end of August.

What’s Happening:

No exact date has been provided for when it will reopen except that it will be later this year, so it sounds like it may be down for at least several weeks.

Beyond the attraction itself, Spaceship Earth is of course integral to EPCOT and its identity thanks to the famous geodesic sphere it’s housed within - an iconic building photographed over and over again by guests, even if they don’t venture onto the attraction.

The Revamp That Never Was:

Like others, I had a split second of excitement seeing that Spaceship Earth was temporarily closing before I saw the word “routine" alongside refurbishment, because I had hoped we might finally be getting the notable update to the attraction that was first announced in August of 2019 at D23.

The plan back then was to give the attraction a major update that would have included new narration and new scenes. Given Spaceship Earth charts the progress of human communication and the evolution of how it has been passed along, it does feel notable that the seismic changes we’ve seen in this regard in recent decades isn’t really covered after the attraction discusses the arrival of home computing.

However, when EPCOT reopened to guests in July 2020, after closing for a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney revealed they were “postponing development"

It’s a shame in both cases, but particularly for Spaceship Earth, given it’s the centerpiece attraction of EPCOT and deserves to quite literally keep up with the times, given its focus. So fingers crossed that one day, we finally get that update…

