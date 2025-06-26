Typhoon Lagoon Once Again Hosts “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” for 1,000 Florida Students
Walt Disney World lifeguards were on hand to teach life-saving swimming skills to 1,000 Florida students.
A beloved annual tradition took place today at Walt Disney World as Typhoon Lagoon once again held “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson."
What’s Happening:
- Mickey, Stitch and expert Disney lifeguards hosted 1,000 students from seven Florida nonprofits at Typhoon Lagoon today for “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson."
- Typhoon Lagoon is one of the thousands of lesson sites around the world that take part in the event put on by the World Waterpark Association.
- Disney was once again the largest site participant with students from Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, Girl Scouts of Citrus, Alianza Center, Foundation for Foster Children, ELEVATE Orlando, PACE Center for Girls, and Boys & Girls Clubs.
- More than 50 Disney lifeguards taught the swim lesson with 40 additional Disney VoluntEARS cheering on the students, many of whom were learning to swim for the very first time.
- After the lesson, all 1,000 students enjoyed the fun of the water park for the rest of the day.
What They’re Saying:
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Disney World: “Hosting an event like this gives our cast members the chance to not only connect with the kids in our community, but to share something they’re knowledgeable and passionate about. Helping kids pair that skills-based learning with the fun of our water parks creates memories and moments that will stick with them forever."
- Natasha Yeung, Youth Program Supervisor for Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida: “We’re in Florida, so there’s water everywhere, and it’s really important for the kids to know how to swim. For most of our kids, this is their favorite field trip of the year. They love being able to experience this with all of their really close friends, and then also getting to meet characters like Mickey and Stitch."
Splash Around and Stay Cool at Walt Disney World:
- For the first time since 2019, both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach are open simultaneously this summer.
- Guests staying at a Walt Disney World hotel can make use of complimentary access to the water parks on their check-in day.
- After a multi-month refurbishment, the popular Stormalong Bay pool complex has reopened at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts. Meanwhile, the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is set to be expanded.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Rare Characters from "Lilo & Stitch" Appear at the Magic Kingdom for 626 Day
- Stuck In Time: A Peek Into Disney Feature Animation Florida Suggests It Might Be Time For Something New
- Walt Disney World Adds Glowing Logo Feature to Aging Mark VI Monorail Fleet
- Farewell Voyage: Disney World Extending Hours for the Riverboat Before it Goes Away
- Is Richard Sherman’s Last Verse to “it’s a small world" Also Coming to the Walt Disney World Attraction?
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com