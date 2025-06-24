Is Richard Sherman’s Last Verse to “it’s a small world” Also Coming to the Walt Disney World Attraction?

A new posting from Disney Music Emporium seems to indicate that is the case…

On Disneyland’s 70th birthday, a new verse to “it’s a small world" is set to be added to the iconic attraction, written by Disney Legend, and the song’s original writer, Richard Sherman. Now, a new vinyl posting seems to confirm that the new musical addition will also be coming to the Walt Disney World version of the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Iconic Disney Songwriter, Richard Sherman (who penned the tune alongside brother Robert Sherman) presented the new verse to Disney CEO Bob Iger in the summer of 2023 before his passing, marking his final gift to the studio that he so deeply cherished.

Now, that verse – titled “The Last Verse" – will be added to the soundtrack of the Disneyland

A posting for a new “it’s a small world" 70th anniversary vinyl Magic Kingdom

The posting reads: “Exclusive It's a Small World commemorative 7" colored vinyl celebrates the launch of Richard Sherman's Last Verse performed by The Disneyland Children's Chorus and added to the beloved attraction at both Disneyland Resort

This is by no means actual confirmation that the new verse will be added on the east coast, and could just be a fluke on Disney Music Emporium’s part.

When the new verse debuted, it was part of a beautiful short film that was included as part of the anniversary special which you can see in its entirety below. Note that the new verse is toward the end of the video, being sung by children as we look at Sherman’s office and piano.

This short film will also be featured inside the famed Main Street Cinema

The Overlooked “it’s a small world"

For all the updates that the Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris

While the attraction did receive a fresh repaint to the iconic clock tower facade in the queue for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, it has not seen the Disney characters added like at almost every other small world.

Ever since the Disney characters were first added to Disneyland’s version, it has been a controversial change, but one that I believe has come to be beloved by most of Disney fandom. Therefore, it’s pretty surprising to see that those changes haven’t made their way to the WDW version.

