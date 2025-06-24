From Bugs to Zootopia: New Construction Walls Go Up Near the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The brand-new Zootopia: Better Zoogether show is set to debut later this year inside the Tree of LIfe.

Construction walls have now gone up the former entrance to It’s Tough to Be a Bug, as Disney’s Animal Kingdom prepares to welcome an all-new show to the Tree of Life Theater.

It’s Tough to Be a Bug permanently ended its nearly 30 year run at Disney’s Animal Kingdom back in March, to make way for the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether show. Signage for the attraction was removed swiftly, while construction walls blocked access to the theater itself, allowing guests to still walk around the Tree of Life. This week, we’ve seen construction walls go up at the entrance of the attraction.

Set to open this winter, Zootopia: Better Zoogether will invite guests into the hit Disney animated film, and will see many of its fan-favorite characters return for the new attraction. Concept art has teased that we may see an audio animatronic of Officer Clawhauser from Zootopia taking over the spot previously occupied by Hopper. We recently learned that one of the original directors of Zootopia, Byron Howard, is returning to direct the animation in the new attraction, with Jared Bush, one of the writers of the original film, penning the new attraction.

Take a trip down memory lane to see what the queue for It’s Tough to Be a Bug looked like during its final months.

More Walt Disney World News: