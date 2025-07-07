Be Fair to Florida: "it's a small world" Update Confirmed for Walt Disney World
True to the song's message, Disney is promoting bi-coastal harmony.
On July 17th, “it’s a small world" on both coasts will see a new addition.
What’s Happening:
- Previously, Disney announced that “The Last Verse" penned by Richard Sherman would be coming to Disneyland’s “it’s a small world" in time for the park’s 70th anniversary.
- Now, they’ve revealed that the update will also be coming to Magic Kingdom’s version of the iconic attraction.
- It’s also been confirmed that this new verse will specifically be featured in the finale scene.
- “The Last Verse" was written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman as his final gift to Disney before his passing last year.
- As his son, Gregg Sherman notes, the extra verse is meant to “celebrate that there’s more that unites us than divides us, and reinforce the message of that song."
- A short film about the verse debuted on ABC last November and is set to run in Disneyland’s Main Street Cinema starting on July 17th as well.
“The Last Verse" Lyrics:
Mother earth unites us in heart and mind
And the love we give makes us humankind
Through our vast wondrous land
When we stand hand in hand
It’s a small world after all.
Bring “it’s a small world" Home:
- In addition to “The Last Verse" making its way into the ride, the new version of the song will also be released for those outside of the parks to hear.
- The song, sung by the Disneyland Children’s Chorus, will be released as a digital single wherever you stream/download music.
- Additionally, an “it's a small world" 70th Anniversary 7" vinyl single is now available for pre-order on Disney Music Emporium (and will be available for regular sale starting July 18th).
- Funny enough, the preorder page for the new vinyl is what originally tipped us off that Walt Disney World might also be getting the new verse.
Around the Small World:
- After debuting at the 1964 World’s Fair, “it’s a small world" has made its way to five of the six Disney Parks Resorts around the globe.
- Yet, each is a bit different — from exterior color choices to the style of flume on the inside.
- Moreover, we’ve also seen unique touches emerge as Disney characters have been added to the Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland versions.
- In fact, earlier this year, Miguel and Dante from Coco joined the Disneyland ride.
- Also earlier this year, Tokyo Disneyland debuted a limited-time overlay called “it’s a small world with Groot," which featured mini versions of Marvel heroes.
