Be Fair to Florida: "it's a small world" Update Confirmed for Walt Disney World

True to the song's message, Disney is promoting bi-coastal harmony.

On July 17th, “it’s a small world" on both coasts will see a new addition.

What’s Happening:

  • Previously, Disney announced that “The Last Verse" penned by Richard Sherman would be coming to Disneyland’s “it’s a small world" in time for the park’s 70th anniversary.
  • Now, they’ve revealed that the update will also be coming to Magic Kingdom’s version of the iconic attraction.
  • It’s also been confirmed that this new verse will specifically be featured in the finale scene.
  • “The Last Verse" was written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman as his final gift to Disney before his passing last year.
  • As his son, Gregg Sherman notes, the extra verse is meant to “celebrate that there’s more that unites us than divides us, and reinforce the message of that song."
  • A short film about the verse debuted on ABC last November and is set to run in Disneyland’s Main Street Cinema starting on July 17th as well.

“The Last Verse" Lyrics:

Mother earth unites us in heart and mind

And the love we give makes us humankind

Through our vast wondrous land

When we stand hand in hand

It’s a small world after all.

Bring “it’s a small world" Home:

  • In addition to “The Last Verse" making its way into the ride, the new version of the song will also be released for those outside of the parks to hear.
  • The song, sung by the Disneyland Children’s Chorus, will be released as a digital single wherever you stream/download music.
  • Additionally, an “it's a small world" 70th Anniversary 7" vinyl single is now available for pre-order on Disney Music Emporium (and will be available for regular sale starting July 18th).
  • Funny enough, the preorder page for the new vinyl is what originally tipped us off that Walt Disney World might also be getting the new verse.

Around the Small World:

  • After debuting at the 1964 World’s Fair, “it’s a small world" has made its way to five of the six Disney Parks Resorts around the globe.
  • Yet, each is a bit different — from exterior color choices to the style of flume on the inside.
  • Moreover, we’ve also seen unique touches emerge as Disney characters have been added to the Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland versions.
  • In fact, earlier this year, Miguel and Dante from Coco joined the Disneyland ride.

  • Also earlier this year, Tokyo Disneyland debuted a limited-time overlay called “it’s a small world with Groot," which featured mini versions of Marvel heroes.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
