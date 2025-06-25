Farewell Voyage: Liberty Square Riverboat Hours Extended Before Final Departure on July 6th
In less than two weeks, the Rivers of America and all its encompassing attractions will close forever at the Magic Kingdom.
As we enter the last weeks of operation for the Liberty Square Riverboat at the Magic Kingdom, operating hours for the soon-to-be-extinct attraction have been increased.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, it was announced that the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will have their final day of operation at the Magic Kingdom on Sunday, July 6th.
- The iconic opening day elements of the park close forever on Monday, July 7th to make way for the new Cars attractions – which we recently learned more details about.
- To give even more guests the opportunity to ride aboard the Liberty Square Riverboat, operating hours have been increased for its last two weeks of operation.
- Previously open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, the attraction will now operate from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through July 6th.
With Construction Comes Growing Pains:
- Initially, construction walls will go up near the Liberty Square Riverboat dock, but won’t be extensive enough as to impede viewing for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away – the new nighttime parade which debuts just a couple of weeks later on July 20th.
- The bypass walkway along the river’s edge that leads from Liberty Square towards Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will remain accessible, at least during the initial phase of construction.
- On the same day, the Walt Disney World Railroad will begin operating in shuttle mode from Main Street U.S.A. to Fantasyland and back, with the Frontierland Station closing due to construction.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Is Richard Sherman’s Last Verse to “it’s a small world" Also Coming to the Walt Disney World Attraction?
- Summer Dining Treat: Kids Eat Free at Jaleo With New Promotion
- From Bugs to Zootopia: New Construction Walls Go Up Near the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Disney World Celebrates 626 Day Early With a Seek & Find Adventure Across Disney Springs
- Sizzling Summer Eats: Fresh New Treats Debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com