Summer Dining Treat: Kids Eat Free at Jaleo With New Promotion

Who doesn't like saving some money?
This summer, Jaleo by José Andrés is offering a special promotion on select nights, making it an excellent opportunity for families seeking an enjoyable night out but saving some money at the same time.

What's Happening:

  • For each adult meal that costs over thirty dollars, guests can receive one complimentary kids' meal from Monday to Thursday during the season.

History of Jaleo:

  • Jaleo, envisioned by Chef José Andrés and his team, captures the essence and flavors of Spain, highlighting the country's diverse culinary landscape.
  • By blending traditional dishes with innovative techniques, Jaleo provides a vibrant and stylish setting that invites guests to experience the spirit of Spain in a relaxed atmosphere.
  • Since its inception in downtown Washington, DC, in 1993, Jaleo has continually evolved to reflect contemporary Spanish culture while fostering a sense of community.
  • Each new location remains committed to its foundational goal: creating a welcoming environment for patrons to explore and enjoy the rich heritage of Spanish cuisine.

Also at Disney Springs:

  • Flavors of Florida is back and will run until August 10th, 2025, transforming Disney Springs into a vibrant culinary celebration.
  • Featuring over 40 participating venues, this event showcases a wide array of dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients.
  • Check out the foodie guide here.

