Summer Dining Treat: Kids Eat Free at Jaleo With New Promotion
Who doesn't like saving some money?
This summer, Jaleo by José Andrés is offering a special promotion on select nights, making it an excellent opportunity for families seeking an enjoyable night out but saving some money at the same time.
What's Happening:
- This summer, kids can enjoy free meals at Jaleo by José Andrés according to a story on Disney Springs Instagram page.
- For each adult meal that costs over thirty dollars, guests can receive one complimentary kids' meal from Monday to Thursday during the season.
History of Jaleo:
- Jaleo, envisioned by Chef José Andrés and his team, captures the essence and flavors of Spain, highlighting the country's diverse culinary landscape.
- By blending traditional dishes with innovative techniques, Jaleo provides a vibrant and stylish setting that invites guests to experience the spirit of Spain in a relaxed atmosphere.
- Since its inception in downtown Washington, DC, in 1993, Jaleo has continually evolved to reflect contemporary Spanish culture while fostering a sense of community.
- Each new location remains committed to its foundational goal: creating a welcoming environment for patrons to explore and enjoy the rich heritage of Spanish cuisine.
Also at Disney Springs:
- Flavors of Florida is back and will run until August 10th, 2025, transforming Disney Springs into a vibrant culinary celebration.
- Featuring over 40 participating venues, this event showcases a wide array of dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients.
- Check out the foodie guide here.
More Walt Disney World Resort News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com