Get Ready for WBCA at Walt Disney World This Fall
Games will take place inside the State Farm Field House.
The second annual WBCA Showcase is heading to Walt Disney World this fall.
What’s Happening:
- The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) has announced that Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami (Florida), Missouri, Washington State, and West Florida will participate in the second annual WBCA Showcase, taking place at Walt Disney World Resort from Thursday, November 20th, through Sunday, November 23rd, 2025.
- The women’s college basketball event will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where Baylor, Davidson, Iowa, and Miami are each scheduled to play two NCAA Division I games on Thursday and Saturday.
- Missouri and Washington State will compete in a Division I game on Sunday, while Central Missouri and West Florida will meet in an NCAA Division II matchup on Friday.
- Additional matchups may be announced in the future.
- All games will take place inside the State Farm Field House, a venue known for hosting top-tier college basketball competitions, including the ESPN Events Invitational since 2006 and the inaugural WBCA Showcase last year.
This Year’s Matchups: (Eastern Standard Time)
- Thursday, Nov. 20th
- Miami vs. Davidson, 6:30 p.m.
- Baylor vs. Iowa, 9 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 21st
- West Florida vs. Central Missouri, 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 22nd
- Baylor vs. Davidson, 5:30 p.m.
- Iowa vs. Miami, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24th
- Washington State vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.
What They’re Saying:
- Danielle Donehew, WBCA Executive Director: “We are excited to announce Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami, Missouri, Washington State and West Florida as the participants in the second annual WBCA Showcase. This field ensures an outstanding weekend of college women’s basketball at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. We also welcome back Boardwalk Sports, Walt Disney World Resort, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, and the Orlando World Center Marriott to our host team. They all helped make last year’s inaugural Showcase a success and I am grateful to once again have them onboard!"
- Adam Ball, ESPN Wide World of Sports Vice President: “The WBCA tournament adds to our reputation at ESPN Wide World of Sports for hosting major sports events that offer unique experiences for the athletes, coaches and fans. Last year’s inaugural event created a new legacy of women’s college basketball excellence that we’re thrilled to continue at Walt Disney World in 2025."
- Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission: “Congratulations to our partners at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Orange and Osceola Counties, Boardwalk Sports, and the WBCA on the announcement of the participating teams for the 2025 WBCA Showcase in Central Florida. This tournament continues to feature top tier women’s programs and adds to the legacy of major events hosted at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World. We look forward to welcoming the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families to our community for what is sure to be an incredibly positive experience."
History of the WBCA:
- The WBCA was born out of a 1981 meeting during the Olympic Festival in Syracuse, New York, where a group of women’s basketball coaches including Jill Hutchison, Pat Summitt, Theresa Grentz, C. Vivian Stringer, and Colleen Matsuhara gathered to discuss forming a coaches association.
- Hutchison became the first president, and Betty Jaynes of James Madison was later named interim executive director.
- Jaynes stepped down from coaching after the 1981–82 season to lead the WBCA full time, operating the office in Wayne, Pennsylvania, with help from an intern and rent-free space from Tel-Ra Productions.
- She hired Regina Sullivan in 1985 and moved the office to Atlanta.
- Jaynes retired in 2001 and was succeeded by Beth Bass, who served until 2014.
- Danielle M. Donehew became the WBCA’s third executive director on July 2nd, 2014.
More Sports Related News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com