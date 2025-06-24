Shane Gillis: From Stand-Up to ESPY Stage
The 2025 ESPYS will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 16th.
The 2025 ESPYS, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, will celebrate outstanding sports moments in a live event at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in July.
What’s Happening:
- The 2025 ESPYS, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, will celebrate unforgettable sports moments live at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
- The event will air on ABC and stream live on ESPN+, with on-demand viewing available the next day on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
About Shane Gillis:
- Shane Gillis is hosting The ESPYS while launching an international stand-up tour across nearly 40 cities, breaking records in 18 venues.
- As a leading touring comedian, he blends his passion for sports, often showcased in his sketches, with his experience as a former collegiate athlete.
- Gillis is the creator and lead of the Netflix series Tires, which debuted its second season in June 2025 and remains a Top 10 show.
- He also co-hosts the popular comedy podcast Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast with Matt McCusker, the number one Patreon podcast globally and frequently in the Top 15 of Spotify’s US Comedy Charts.
What They’re Saying:
- Shane Gillis: “I’m excited to be at The ESPYS this year. I like sports so this should be a good time."
- Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President and The ESPYS Executive Producer: Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS. We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year’s best moments in sports and are excited to see what he’ll do on stage."
History of the ESPY Awards:
- The ESPY Awards, created by ESPN in 1993, celebrate outstanding achievements in the world of sports. The first ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with comedian Dennis Miller as the host.
- Since then, the awards have moved to Los Angeles and are now aired live on ESPN and ABC.
- A distinctive feature of the ESPYs is their inclusive format, which enables athletes from different sports to compete for the same honors.
