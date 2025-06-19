Stream and Shop: Disney to Introduce New Interactive "Storefronts" and "Concession Stands" on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Streaming Services
Viewers will have to opportunity to order food and products directly from ads on the streaming services.
Disney is looking to add a new feature to their streaming services, which will combine online shopping and food delivery with commercials.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that Disney is looking to add virtual “storefronts" to Disney+, Hulu, and their ESPN streaming services.
- Aiming to provide immersive new ads to these subscription-based platforms, Disney is set to add these storefronts to allow viewers to order snacks and purchase products they may have seen in their favorite shows.
- With how interactive and customizable streaming is compared to regular cable programming, Disney is experimenting with ways to engage viewers with the more tailored ad offering.
- To bring these new “storefronts" to life, Disney is teaming up with Shopsense to test out the new feature.
- Disney also promises that many of these ads will offer special deals, which may tie into Disney+ Perks.
- Gopuff, a popular delivery service, is also set to offer a virtual “concession stand" allowing subscribers to quickly order snacks, drinks, and more.
- Other streamers have attempted similar experiments, with Paramount also partnering with Shopsense to set up purchasing opportunities during several award shows.
- NBCUniversal offered food delivery service ads during last year’s Paris Olympics.
- While commercials have always been designed to highlight products, this gives advertisers and Disney an opportunity to make shopping even easier.
- While the idea seems incredibly smart, it’ll be interesting to see if these new “storefronts" actually have an effect on viewers.
Disney Parks on Disney+:
- While some of us are lucky enough to live close to a Disney Park, Disney fans around the world will soon be able to experience many of their favorite Disneyland attractions at home on the streaming service.
- The new set of Point of View (POV) videos are set to debut on Disney + on July 17th, and include:
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Incredicoaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure
- Cars Land
- Pixar Pal-A-Round
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Jungle Cruise
- Soarin' Around the World
- Avengers Campus
- Hollywood Land
- Main Street, U.S.A.
- Mickey's ToonTown
- 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars
- You can read more about the new Disney+ offering here.
Read More Disney+: