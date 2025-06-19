Stream and Shop: Disney to Introduce New Interactive "Storefronts" and "Concession Stands" on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Streaming Services

Viewers will have to opportunity to order food and products directly from ads on the streaming services.

Disney is looking to add a new feature to their streaming services, which will combine online shopping and food delivery with commercials.

What’s Happening:

Variety Disney+ Hulu ESPN

Aiming to provide immersive new ads to these subscription-based platforms, Disney is set to add these storefronts to allow viewers to order snacks and purchase products they may have seen in their favorite shows.

With how interactive and customizable streaming is compared to regular cable programming, Disney is experimenting with ways to engage viewers with the more tailored ad offering.

To bring these new “storefronts" to life, Disney is teaming up with Shopsense to test out the new feature.

Disney also promises that many of these ads will offer special deals, which may tie into Disney+ Perks

Gopuff, a popular delivery service, is also set to offer a virtual “concession stand" allowing subscribers to quickly order snacks, drinks, and more.

Other streamers have attempted similar experiments, with Paramount also partnering with Shopsense to set up purchasing opportunities during several award shows.

NBCUniversal offered food delivery service ads during last year’s Paris Olympics.

While commercials have always been designed to highlight products, this gives advertisers and Disney an opportunity to make shopping even easier.

While the idea seems incredibly smart, it’ll be interesting to see if these new “storefronts" actually have an effect on viewers.

