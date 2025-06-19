Stream and Shop: Disney to Introduce New Interactive "Storefronts" and "Concession Stands" on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Streaming Services

Viewers will have to opportunity to order food and products directly from ads on the streaming services.
Disney is looking to add a new feature to their streaming services, which will combine online shopping and food delivery with commercials.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety is reporting that Disney is looking to add virtual “storefronts" to Disney+, Hulu, and their ESPN streaming services.
  • Aiming to provide immersive new ads to these subscription-based platforms, Disney is set to add these storefronts to allow viewers to order snacks and purchase products they may have seen in their favorite shows.
  • With how interactive and customizable streaming is compared to regular cable programming, Disney is experimenting with ways to engage viewers with the more tailored ad offering.
  • To bring these new “storefronts" to life, Disney is teaming up with Shopsense to test out the new feature.
  • Disney also promises that many of these ads will offer special deals, which may tie into Disney+ Perks.
  • Gopuff, a popular delivery service, is also set to offer a virtual “concession stand" allowing subscribers to quickly order snacks, drinks, and more.
  • Other streamers have attempted similar experiments, with Paramount also partnering with Shopsense to set up purchasing opportunities during several award shows.
  • NBCUniversal offered food delivery service ads during last year’s Paris Olympics.
  • While commercials have always been designed to highlight products, this gives advertisers and Disney an opportunity to make shopping even easier.
  • While the idea seems incredibly smart, it’ll be interesting to see if these new “storefronts" actually have an effect on viewers.

