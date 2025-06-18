Actor Eric Dane Sits Down with Diane Sawyer in Special "IMPACT x Nightline" Debuting Tomorrow
The interview will also discuss the viral Ice Bucket Challenge trend that brought awareness and funds to ALS Research.
Actor Eric Dane sits with Diane Sawyer in a new, special episode of IMPACT x Nightline, where he discusses his ALS Diagnosis, his beloved TV roles, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow, June 19th, Eric Dane, the beloved star of Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, speaks for the first time to Diane Sawyer about his ALS diagnosis.
- In IMPACT x Nightline: Eric Dane Speaks: The Diane Sawyer Interview, Streaming on Hulu and Disney+, the charismatic star opens up about his health, family, work and future.
- The episode, led by ABC News journalist Diane Sawyer, features an extended cut of Good Morning America’s exclusive sit-down with the actor as he speaks out for the first time about his ALS diagnosis. Dane is also joined by his physician, Merit Cudkowicz for their first interview together.
- They discuss why ALS is difficult to diagnose, the concerning rise in cases, and what everyday factors may play a role. They also talk about what gives them hope with new research and technology.
- Dane reflects on the moment he received the news, his current symptoms, and how the disease is shaping his future.
- He also looks back on his early roles, the highs and lows of his time on “Grey’s Anatomy," his friendship with Ellen Pompeo, and what brings him joy.
- The episode will also revisit the viral 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge and the lasting impact it made on ALS awareness and research.
- IMPACT x Nightline: Eric Dane Speaks: The Diane Sawyer Interview begins streaming on Thursday, June 19, on Hulu and Disney+.
Was It Really 11 Years Ago?
- The Ice Bucket Challenge was a viral fundraising and awareness campaign that took place largely in the summer of 2014.
- The goal was to raise awareness and money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, all done through participants who would pour a bucket (or cooler, or trough) of ice-cold water over their heads.
- Before doing so, they’d usually challenge others to do it, calling them out by name in their video, or asking them to make a donation to ALS research in lieu of the water. However, a lot of people did both.
- The trend largely populated everyone’s feeds at the time, with celebrities, athletes, and probably at least a few of your own friends all taking part as the videos of people dumping ice water on themselves flooded social media.
- In the end, it was a huge success in terms of fundraising, raising over $220 million for ALS research, and by creating a lot of awareness about the disease itself, though the challenge itself did (at one point or another) become more of a content creation trend than actually about the original cause.