Actor Eric Dane Sits Down with Diane Sawyer in Special "IMPACT x Nightline" Debuting Tomorrow

The interview will also discuss the viral Ice Bucket Challenge trend that brought awareness and funds to ALS Research.

Actor Eric Dane sits with Diane Sawyer in a new, special episode of IMPACT x Nightline, where he discusses his ALS Diagnosis, his beloved TV roles, and more.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, June 19th, Eric Dane, the beloved star of Grey’s Anatomy Euphoria , speaks for the first time to Diane Sawyer about his ALS diagnosis.

, speaks for the first time to Diane Sawyer about his ALS diagnosis. In IMPACT x Nightline : Eric Dane Speaks: The Diane Sawyer Interview, Streaming on Hulu Disney+

Streaming on The episode, led by ABC Good Morning America ’s exclusive sit-down with the actor as he speaks out for the first time about his ALS diagnosis. Dane is also joined by his physician, Merit Cudkowicz for their first interview together.

’s exclusive sit-down with the actor as he speaks out for the first time about his ALS diagnosis. Dane is also joined by his physician, Merit Cudkowicz for their first interview together. They discuss why ALS is difficult to diagnose, the concerning rise in cases, and what everyday factors may play a role. They also talk about what gives them hope with new research and technology.

Dane reflects on the moment he received the news, his current symptoms, and how the disease is shaping his future.

He also looks back on his early roles, the highs and lows of his time on “Grey’s Anatomy," his friendship with Ellen Pompeo, and what brings him joy.

The episode will also revisit the viral 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge and the lasting impact it made on ALS awareness and research.

IMPACT x Nightline: Eric Dane Speaks: The Diane Sawyer Interview begins streaming on Thursday, June 19, on Hulu and Disney+.

Was It Really 11 Years Ago?