Table Town's Biggest Wedding Gets Planned After Helen Loses Her Magical Abilities on This Week's "Kiff"

Helen is stripped of her magical abilities thanks to her adversity for paperwork and Kiff’s interruptions, all ahead of the biggest wedding we’ve seen in Table Town yet.

Arrested DeHelenMent

Helen is rushing to the Department of Magical Creatures - because apparently you need a license to do that, and she has been pushing the extension for the last number of years. Unfortunately, on her way into the office, Kiff stops her after meeting with Glarbin and decides to read her her essay - which Helen has no time for - until she learns that the essay is about Helen and her drama class. Now, she has all the time in the world.

After several minutes, Helen has some notes on the essay, but has to get inside since the office is about to close. She would have made it though, had she not stopped to listen to the essay.

Now, because of that, her license has been revoked and Helen has been stripped of her magical abilities. This causes a spin-out into depression, and the revelation that Helen used magic for literally everything - locking and unlocking her car and apartment, feeding herself, paying bills, everything.

Cue the emotional song about her life as a regular schmoe without magic.

After the song, Kiff and Barry decide to help her (since it was Kiff’s fault) and teach her to go about her day without the use of magic, but Helen is having none of it. Until Barry decides to help her get something off a tall shelf - something that Helen would have used magic to do.

Using this as a prompt, and some key advice from Kiff, Helen recruits various students, townspeople, and even Trollie (the bridge troll) to “help" her by basically doing everything for her, similar to the magic she used to use, including locking and unlocking her car and apartment, feeding her, paying her bills, etc. Trollie originally helped reach high items for her because of his long arms, but somehow got roped into folding her laundry.

Kiff realizes that Helen is more of a menace without her magic than she is with it, and decides to take her (along with Barry) to the Magical Court to get her magic back. After a long hike to the Outskorts, they discover the pool of magical creatures who can grant Helen’s powers back and Kiff attempts to read them her essay about her but is quickly interrupted. All Helen needs to do is fill out a renewal form.

As we have learned, Helen is pretty against the tedious nature of form filing, so Kiff says she’ll do it. But no. The judges say that Helen has to check the box and sign the form for her magical abilities and license to be restored. What follows is a drawn out process full of dramatics as Helen does exactly that before she gets license back pretty instantaneously.

Now, she has returned to being the regular magical menace that she normally is, and everyone, including Trollie, can go home.

Here Comes The Wedding Episode

The Chatterley’s are at home when their neighbor, The Pone, arrives on their doorstep. Remember a few months ago (read: a number of episodes back) when The Pone and Cherry Berry, AKA The Perm, meet and went out to dinner? Now, they’ve been dating and are here to reveal that they are planning their wedding. Great. Martin is ready to shut the door and wish them well, but The Pone has a big question for Martin - will he be his best man? Why? The Pone seems to think he and Martin are a lot closer than they actually are. Martin tries to avoid it, but when he learns that if they get married, the Pone and The Perm will move to the Perm’s place across town, Martin agrees to make sure this wedding happens, and gets the family involved.

Beryl and Barry team up to get everything booked and ready, and Kiff is there to be the flower girl and make sure to “warm any cold feet" that the Perm might get. While getting their hair done, Kiff joins The Perm and her mother but in going to greet them, spills some of the flowers in her basket while tripping over an ottoman. The Perm’s mother is horrified.

Apparently, in their family, tripping over an ottoman while wedding planning is a curse. Oh, brother. There’s one in every family. Fortunately, The Perm doesn’t believe that, but won’t get married unless her mother is there, which she will not be as she now thinks that this wedding is cursed.

So, Kiff recruits Helen at a later bachelorette event to convince The Perm’s mom that she has used her magical abilities to lift the curse - on one condition: Helen wants the first piece of cake. Not the first AFTER the bride and groom, she wants the first piece period. Kiff agrees.

At home, Barry and Beryl are working through Beryl’s list of booking the officiant, the venue, and the cake, and breezing right through it. This is going well, and apparently their next stop is next to Cafe Penguino, and they’ve earned themselves a little break.

Over with Martin and The Pone, they are partaking in shopping excursions, getting the rings and finding the tuxes ahead of some Bachelor party style events, including laser tag and karaoke. Something weird is happening though, as Martin appears to be having fun with The Pone.

The big day has arrived and with only a few hours ahead of the wedding, Barry and Beryl are getting the marriage license - but they need the venue information. Barry reveals that he never booked that - all he was doing on the computer was making a list. Now, nothing that they thought they had planned is actually planned. This means they need to find a place for the wedding (which becomes the Chatterley residence), they need a cake (which they get from the grocery store), and they need an officiant - yeah, you guessed it - Barry.

While everyone there seems to be enjoying it, we the viewer know that this is the body that came out of the wreck. As such, it’s funny to see how it all came together, football cake and all.

The wedding is starting, and the student band is playing music. The Perm is coming in, and The Pone leans into Martin and gives the big news he was saving until after the wedding. She doesn’t want to split up two best friends, so The Perm is going to move in with the Pone!

Martin is horrified and reacts immediately, saying that was the only reason he agreed to be best man in the first place. A shocking reveal to everyone there, that causes everyone to gasp - including a student flautist who launches their instrument into the cake, that splatters towards Barry’s mouth. Helen, furious that she didn’t get the first piece of cake erupts into her spell and the wedding seems ruined. The Pone insists on continuing, with the Perm hesitant and calling out the obvious. Namely, the child officiating the proceedings.

They are about to call it off when Martin intervenes and says that The Pone might not be his favorite person, even though his opinion has changed over the last week, but all that matters is that he is The Perm’s favorite person, and that is a very special thing.

Barry can’t beat that, and announces the two as a married couple.

The reception is taking place in the backyard, and we see Martin and the Pone dancing it up on the floor, eventually sending off the couple in a zipline, with The Pone suggesting that who knows, there might be Mini-Pones running around in the backyard in the future. Another nightmare for Martin to think about.

After all is said and done, the Chatterley’s + Barry surround Martin and give him a kiss for doing the right thing in the end, proving once again why Kiff is a standout show, blending the absurdity with this kind of heart.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.